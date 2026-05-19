Canucks Fire Head Coach Adam Foote After Dreadful Season

The Vancouver Canucks are making some big changes behind the bench after their nightmare 2025-26 season.

The Canucks have announced that they have fired Adam Foote from their head coaching position. In addition, the Canucks shared that assistant coaches Scott Young, Kevin Dean, and Brett McLean have all been let go as well.

With this news, Foote’s tenure as the Canucks’ head coach has come to an end after just one season. However, with how this season went for Vancouver, it is not surprising to see Foote being let go. Vancouver finished the campaign with a 25-49-8 record and at the bottom of the NHL standings with just 58 points.

This is the latest big change made by Vancouver as they continue to embrace a new era in their franchise. They will now be looking for a new head coach, with Manny Malhotra standing out as a prime candidate for the job.