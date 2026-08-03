Wild Veteran Seems To Confirm Ex-Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes’ Future In Minnesota

The Minnesota Wild took a calculated risk when they acquired defenseman Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks in mid-December without knowing whether or not he’d eventually sign a contract extension.

Hughes is set to enter the final season of his current contract, which he signed while he was a member of the Canucks. While in Vancouver, Hughes eventually claimed the title of best defenseman in club history, and his trade from the franchise will forever be a painful reminder of having to shed a premium asset when things just don’t work out.

Hughes became eligible for a contract extension with the Wild when the calendar flipped to July earlier this summer, but he’s yet to sign one. Naturally, this is causing some worry amongst Wild fans that they paid a hefty price to acquire him without assurances that he would remain for the long term.

But in the mind of a key Wild veteran, there isn’t anything to worry about.

Wild Veteran Seemingly Confirms Former Vancouver Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes’ Future In Minnesota

According to Wild veteran forward Nick Foligno, whom Minnesota acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks last season and later signed to an extension, there isn’t anything to be concerned about when it comes to Quinn Hughes’ future with the Wild.

“Maybe it’s stupid to say, but on a team like this, we’re just super confident in who we are,” Foligno said. “It seems like a no-brainer to join. I don’t think there’s an insecurity, like, ‘Oh, we need Quinn.’ It’s like, ‘Man, why would you leave here? We’re a great team.’ That’s where the confidence comes from.”

Foligno continued by saying that the situation is likely more about timing, and pointed to the team’s culture as a major reason he chose to remain with the organization.

“I don’t think anyone is too concerned about what’s going to happen. I think it’s just a matter of time,” Foligno said. “It’s a big reason why I stayed. Where else are you going to go to have an opportunity to have a great team? I know he’ll have his personal things, but he knows at the end of the day how great this team is and how much he loves this group. I don’t think any guy is really concerned about it.”

Quinn Hughes Is Now Eligible For An Extension With The Wild

After acquiring Hughes, the Wild eventually went on to defeat the Dallas Stars in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs before falling to the Colorado Avalanche.

Even so, Wild GM Bill Guerin has every intention of signing the former Norris Trophy winner to an extension.

“We’re interested in signing Quinn too,” Guerin said of Hughes. “We loved having Quinn. He was so impactful, he’s extremely dialed in on what’s going on here. I know he liked it here, I know he likes the team. The team really embraced him.

“I love having him here, and the impact that he had on our team was incredible. These are things that take time and I think everybody needs a little bit of time to decompress, but that’s priority (No.) 1.”