Zach Hyman Gives top Vancouver Canucks Prospect Immense Praise

The Vancouver Canucks have only just begun their rebuild, and while that means their immediate future is looking rather bleak, at the 2026 NHL Draft, they added to a very intriguing and talented prospect pool, and while there’s years of drafting still to come, 2026 was a great start.

From Caleb Malhotra to Adam Novotny and Brooks Rogowski, they’ve injected talent into a pool that already included the likes of Braedon Cootes, Tom Willander and Zeev Buium, all three of whom are expected to play significant roles in the NHL over the coming years. Malhotra may be a bit further away, but after spending the No. 3 overall pick on him in the 2026 NHL Draft, the future is very bright, and that’s been confirmed by one of the Canucks biggest rivals.

Zach Hyman Speaks on Caleb Malhotra’s Personality and Potential

One NHL player that has a connection to Malhotra already is a Canucks rival in Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman, who is the owner of the OHL’s Brantford Bulldogs, the team that Malhotra spent the 2025/26 season with. In that time, Hyman clearly got to know Malhotra, and in a recent interview on a wide range of topics, he opened up on what a great person Caleb is, stating that his father (and current Canucks Head Coach) Manny did a great job raising him.

“Unbelievable kid. You’ll enjoy getting to know him at that camp… Manny did a great job raising him,” said Hyman.

Not only that, but Hyman was full of praise for his potential on the ice, stating that he should be NHL bound ‘soon’, and while many expect him to at least start the year outside the NHL with Boston University, once his freshman campaign ends, he could very well find himself in the NHL immediately.

What is Caleb Malhotra’s Potential in the NHL?

While Malhotra was clearly a tier down from Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg in the 2026 NHL Draft, the Canucks made it no secret that they wanted him on their roster, and even though there was concerns over drafting their coaches son, clearly they believe his potential outweighs all of that.

Standing at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Malhotra not only has the size to compete in the NHL, but he’s got the skill, the speed and the IQ as well, and after posting 13 goals and 26 points in 15 OHL Playoffs games a year ago, he showed that he’s ready to step up against the best competition and perform at a high level.

Ultimately, the Canucks rebuild won’t live or die on the back of one player that’s currently 18-years-old and isn’t guaranteed to be in the league next season, but given the potential that he’s shown on the ice and the character he’s shown off the ice that Hyman has outlined in his latest interview, it’s clear that the Canucks may have landed a player that can lead them into plenty of success in the future.