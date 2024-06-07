Canucks & Free Agent Defenseman ‘Far Apart’ In Talks: ‘Fake News’

A few conflicting reports emerged on Thursday, June 6, involving the Vancouver Canucks and pending unrestricted free-agent defenseman Nikita Zadorov.

According to the most recent information, coming straight from Zadorov’s agent via Rick Dhaliwal, all reports suggesting advancements in the talks are “fake news” as there’s been no progress.

"One phone call can change everything but right now I have to say to you it looks bleak.."@DhaliwalSports on the latest he is hearing around Nikita Zadorov and the #Canuckshttps://t.co/h4e2SKM7eJ pic.twitter.com/cPhuOQHwEk — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) June 6, 2024

Appearing on the Donnie & Dhali show on June 6, Rick Dhaliwal said he “has been texting with (Zadorov’s agent) Dan Milstein all week long,” and that he had “nothing new to report.”

“No progress–which we’ve been reporting for a long time–no offers or conversations about contracts since the playoffs ended, no talks in a while,” Dhaliwal quoted Milstein telling him through the week. “The Canucks have not met with Milstein in Buffalo–that surprises me, at the NHL Combine, what a great opportunity to have a face-to-face.”

While Milstein has not spoken in public, he is seemingly using Dhaliwal to voice his thoughts through his podcast.

“July 1 is less than a month away,” Dhaliwal said. “If the silence continues, it’s more than likely Zadorov is gone. Milstein’s working very hard to get something done, but you need two people to dance. You can’t dance by yourself.

“Term is a big issue here. Zadorov is looking for big term. Canucks… can they do that? Time will tell. One phone call can change everything, but right now I have to say to you, it looks bleak, it looks bleak.”

After that, Dhaliwal closed the segment saying, “As we’ve been reporting for a long time, they’re far apart.”

Conflicting Reports About Canucks’ Negotiation With Zadorov

Zadorov, 29, completed his contract after the Canucks’ playoff exit to the Edmonton Oilers. He scored 20 points in 75 regular-season games and added 8 points in the postseason.

The Canucks acquired Zadorov from the Calgary Flames in late November 2023 in exchange for a 5th-round pick in 2024 and a 3rd-round pick in 2026. The defenseman will enter free agency on July 1 unless he signs an extension before that date.

Early Thursday, June 6, Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre reported potential advancements in the negotiations between the Canucks and Zadorov.

“There has been significant traction in contract talks w UFAs Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm,” MacIntyre posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Following that report, Zadorov’s agent hit the social network himself, quickly refuting it and labeling it as “Fake News…” on June 6 right after it dropped.

Last Reported Canucks Offer to Zadorov: $4.5 Million

According to NHL reporter Irfaan Gaffar of Canucks Daily, the Canucks offered Zadorov a four or five-year contract worth an average of $4.5 million annually.

“There was an offer that the Canucks did make, I believe it was [$4.5 million] over four, five years,” Gaffar said on the May 25 episode of the Rink Wide podcast. “The Zadorov camp did turn that one down.”

Rick Dhaliwal mentioned in December 2023 Zadorov’s camp preference for a long-term deal when he signs his next contract this offseason.

“He’s going to ask for, and he will get, term. He’s 28 (29 in April 2024) years old,” Dhaliwal said. “Term is going to be big for his agent, Dan Milstein.”

Zadorov’s Demands Could Be Out of Canucks’ Range

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, appearing in the Canucks Conversation podcast by Canucks Army on May 16, suggested Zadorov’s reported contract demands including a six-year deal worth $6 million annually.

That’s a sizable increase over Zadorov’s expiring $3.75 million annual contract, not to mention a rather long term for a player about to turn 30 years old.

