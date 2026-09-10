Vegas Golden Knights Sign Promising Young Forward to Contract Extension

The Vegas Golden Knights were expected to make a splash with young forward Braeden Bowman, and now they’ve made the jump.

According to the organization, they have signed the 23-year-old to a six-year contract extension.

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Braeden Bowman to Contract Extension

As reported by the franchise via NHL.com, “Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 10, that the team has signed forward Braeden Bowman to a six-year contract extension through the 2032-33 season worth an average annual value of $3,400,000.”

Bowman made his NHL debut early in the 2025-26 season on Nov. 13 against the New York Islanders.

That year, he skated in 54 games and logged eight goals and 18 assists for 26 points.

Vegas further noted, “Prior to professional play, the native of Kitchener, Ontario spent four seasons with the Guelph Storm of the OHL and served as captain in his final year,”

“During Bowman’s four years in Guelph, he posted a total of 180 points (97 G, 83 A) in 184 contests and appeared in an additional 13 postseason games. The organization first signed Bowman to an AHL contract prior to the 2024-25 season.”

The right-handed shooter has been chasing full-time work, and if the Golden Knights grant him chances, fans can expect him to capitalize on the opportunities.

Snapshot of the Golden Knights Heading Into Their 2026–27 Campaign

Vegas had a stunning run to the highly touted Stanley Cup last season, but ultimately faced heartbreak at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes.

During the heart-thumping stretch, Bowman appeared in one Stanley Cup Playoff game.

By the end of the regular season, the Golden Knights were riding a 39-26 overall record. They paved the way for the Pacific Division.

Looking ahead at what’s to come, Vegas will soon be entering the preseason, followed by their long-awaited regular campaign.