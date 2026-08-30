Connor Hellebuyck Could Solve Golden Knights Biggest Problem

The Vegas Golden Knights don’t exactly have a disaster in the crease. But there is no question that Connor Hellebuyck would become the club’s answer to its biggest issue.

Carter Hart played well enough last season. Also, Adin Hill remains a capable NHL goaltender. On paper, Vegas has enough talent between the pipes to make a serious run at the Stanley Cup.

But that’s also what makes the possibility of Connor Hellebuyck so intriguing.

The Golden Knights are already built like a contender. They have the depth, star power, and experience necessary to make another deep playoff run. What they don’t necessarily have is a goaltender who can completely take over a series when everything else just isn’t jiving.

Hellebuyck can do that.

The Winnipeg Jets goaltender has established himself as one of the best netminders in the world. Adding him to an already-loaded Vegas roster wouldn’t simply represent an upgrade at one position.

And it could fundamentally change the Golden Knights’ ceiling.

But if Vegas could somehow pull off this move, Hellebuyck could turn the Golden Knights from a team with legitimate Stanley Cup aspirations into the team nobody wants to face in the postseason.

Carter Hart Was Good, But Vegas Needs More

The Golden Knights wouldn’t be considering a move for Hellebuyck because Hart suddenly became an incapable goaltender. He provided Vegas with solid goaltending last season and demonstrated that he can handle the demands of playing behind a championship-caliber roster.

The problem is that playoff hockey asks a completely different question: Do the Golden Knights have the goaltending to stack up against other elite teams?

That’s where Connor Hellebuyck represents a different proposition.

The Golden Knights learned how difficult it can be to get through an elite opponent such as Carolina. Against a team capable of generating sustained pressure, having a goaltender who can erase mistakes becomes incredibly valuable.

Hellebuyck has spent years proving he can handle the load. He’s got an Olympic gold medal to prove it.

Vegas doesn’t necessarily need to find a better version of Hart because Hart is bad. It needs to determine whether upgrading from a good goaltender to an elite one could be the difference between another playoff disappointment and a Stanley Cup parade.

That’s a very different calculation. And for a team this close to contention, it’s one worth making.

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Vegas Would Have to Make the Money Work for Connor Hellebuyck

The biggest obstacle isn’t whether Connor Hellebuyck would make sense in Vegas. It’s the salary cap.

The Golden Knights don’t have the kind of financial flexibility that would make acquiring an $8.5 million goaltender easy. They would have to move money around, and potentially make another trade simply to create the necessary room.

Adin Hill’s contract could be one avenue.

If Vegas were able to clear Hill’s cap hit while bringing Hellebuyck into the fold, suddenly the financial equation becomes considerably more manageable. There would still be work to do, but the idea wouldn’t be completely impossible.

Then comes the bigger question: What would Winnipeg want for Connor Hellebuyck?

The Jets aren’t going to give away one of the best goaltenders in hockey simply because Vegas wants him. The Golden Knights would likely have to surrender significant assets, potentially including prospects, draft picks, and perhaps an NHL player to make the money work.

But Vegas is in a position where sacrificing some future assets could make sense.

This isn’t a rebuilding organization trying to figure out whether it can compete five years from now. The Golden Knights are built to win now. Their championship window is open, and adding Hellebuyck would be an attempt to maximize it.

Vegas would have an elite defensive structure in front of one of the world’s premier goaltenders. Hellebuyck wouldn’t necessarily have to face 40 shots every night. He’d be playing behind a roster capable of controlling possession, limiting quality chances, and generating plenty of offense.

The Golden Knights may already have enough to contend for the Stanley Cup.

But if they somehow find the cap space, convince Winnipeg to make a deal, and acquire Connor Hellebuyck, the conversation changes entirely.

At that point, Vegas wouldn’t simply be another contender. It would be the odds-on favorite to take it all.