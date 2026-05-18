Golden Knights Became an Example for NHL, Insider Believes

The Vegas Golden Knights have been in the eye of a major storm. Unfortunately, their series victory over the Anaheim Ducks last week fell by the wayside as controversy emerged.

That controversy involved the forfeiture of a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft due to the reluctance to comply with post-game media availabilities. While the punishment might have seemed harsh, insider Elliotte Friedman believes the NHL did so to make an example out of Vegas.

During Monday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman discussed the situation, underscoring how the NHL wanted to “get everyone’s attention” regarding compliance with media availability.

The NHL’s regulations state that coaches must be available after every postseason game, with players making reasonable efforts to address the media. However, following the Golden Knights’ Game 6 victory in Anaheim last Thursday night, head coach John Tortorella did not speak to the media.

For his non-compliance, the league fined Tortorella $100,000.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights’ locker room was unavailable to the media, further fueling the league’s ire regarding the situation. It’s worth noting that Tortorella would not have unilaterally decided to close the room off to the media. That decision would have likely come from higher-ups in the organization. As a result, Commissioner Gary Bettman castigated Vegas, decreeing the loss of the second-round pick.

But Friedman took that one step further. Beyond the evident transgressions by the Golden Knights, Commissioner Bettman intended to ensure that no other teams would fail to comply with league regulations.

It was a harsh penalty, but one aimed at nipping any further uprisings in the bud, so to speak.

Golden Knights Could Have Just Written a Check

Friedman noted that the loss of a second-round pick was by design. If the league had just issued a fine, the Golden Knights would have been all right with writing a check to make the problem go away.

By losing the pick, Vegas, and other NHL teams, for the matter, would face a penalty not easily ignored. That’s why the NHL wasn’t necessarily keen on just slapping the Golden Knights with a financial punishment.

The league wanted to hit the organization in a place where other teams could not overlook.

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There Was Another Issue at Play

Another interesting issue at play, according to Friedman, was the reluctance by the Golden Knights to wear microphones during the series against Anaheim. Players and coaches wearing microphones has been a common practice during broadcasts across various sports.

The rationale behind the idea is to give fans an opportunity to hear conversations between players and coaches throughout games.

Friedman noted, however, that the Golden Knights weren’t too happy about being mic’ed up. Now, that was not necessarily a major part of the punishment handed down. But it could have played a role in the league’s overall attitude towards Vegas.

It will be interesting to see how Vegas handles its media availabilities moving forward. Since the organization had apparently received prior warnings leading up to the punishment, it’s safe to assume it will comply moving forward.