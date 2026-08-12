Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Final Decision Named Among NHL’s Worst

The Vegas Golden Knights came within two victories of another Stanley Cup championship last season.

One decision from that run is drawing considerably less praise.

Bleacher Report’s Adam Gretz included former coach John Tortorella’s playoff choices on his list of the eight worst decisions from the 2025-26 NHL season, with his handling of the goaltending situation during the Stanley Cup Final drawing particular criticism.

Tortorella stayed with Carter Hart throughout the six-game loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, even as Hart’s numbers declined sharply from his earlier postseason form.

Gretz argued that Tortorella should have considered turning to Adin Hill, who remained on the bench while Hart struggled through the first five games of the series.

That decision now stands out as one of the major what-ifs from a Vegas postseason that otherwise represented a remarkable turnaround.

Hart Made Unwanted Stanley Cup Final History

Hart entered the Final after helping the Golden Knights navigate the first three rounds of the postseason.

The series against Carolina was different.

Hart allowed at least four goals in each of the first five games, becoming the first goaltender in Stanley Cup Final history to do so.

He finished the six-game series with a 3.45 goals-against average and an .863 save percentage.

Vegas held a 2-1 series advantage before dropping three consecutive games. Tortorella never made the switch to Hill, even as the Hurricanes began gaining control of the matchup.

Gretz questioned that loyalty considering Hill’s postseason history.

Hill helped the Golden Knights capture the Stanley Cup in 2023, going 11-4 with a 2.17 goals-against average and .932 save percentage during that playoff run. There was also a significant drawback, however: Hill had not appeared in a game since April 9.

Hart ultimately responded with a better performance in Game 6, but Vegas was shut out 3-0 to end its season.

The goaltending call was one of several Tortorella decisions that came under scrutiny during an otherwise successful tenure.

Tortorella’s Short Vegas Run Came With Crushing Moment

Bleacher Report stopped well short of labeling Vegas’ decision to hire Tortorella a mistake.

He took over for Bruce Cassidy on March 29 with only eight games remaining and immediately changed the team’s trajectory.

Vegas went 7-0-1 to close the regular season before eliminating the Utah Mammoth, Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche on its way to the Stanley Cup Final. NHL.com noted that the Golden Knights went 12-4 through the first three playoff rounds under Tortorella.

His run also included an expensive controversy.

After Vegas eliminated the Anaheim Ducks in the second round, Tortorella did not participate in his required postgame media availability.

The NHL subsequently fined Tortorella $100,000 and stripped Vegas of a 2026 second-round draft pick, citing violations of playoff media regulations and noting that the organization had previously been warned about compliance.

Bleacher Report labeled that episode Tortorella’s most costly playoff decision while also pointing to his refusal to move away from Hart in the Final.

Tortorella ultimately didn’t return for the 2026-27 season despite guiding Vegas to within two wins of the championship.

The brief partnership produced a division title and a trip to the Final, making it difficult to characterize the experiment as a failure.

It also left the Golden Knights with a few decisions they may still wonder about after coming so close to another Stanley Cup.