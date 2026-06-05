John Tortorella Explains Why He Challenged Controversial No-Goal

Vegas Golden Knights head coach John Tortorella explained why he challenged a controversial no-goal in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

With the game all tied up at 2-2 late in the third period, Tortorella challenged a no-goal call after Golden Knights winger Ivan Barbashev pushed a puck into the crease towards Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen. Golden Knights winger Pavel Dorofeyev came rushing in and poked the puck past Andersen, but the referees ruled it was goaltender interference and waved off the goal.

Tortorella then challenged the call, but the NHL situation room confirmed the call. It was a big risk that Tortorella took, because losing the challenge resulted in the Hurricanes getting a two-minute power play, which they converted on when captain Jordan Staal scored to make it 3-2.

The Golden Knights then tied it up 3-3 late in the third period when captain Mark Stone scored, but the Hurricanes eventually won the game in overtime when Seth Jarvis scored to win it for Carolina 4-3.

The Stanley Cup Finals are now tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 in Vegas on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

John Tortorella Explains Challenging Controversial No-Goal

After the game, the media spoke to Tortorella and asked him why he challenged the no-goal, given the risk of losing it and giving Carolina a power-play, which is exactly what happened.

“I saw a loose puck in front of Freddie. Our player stabbed it, didn’t move the goalie, and it goes through him into the other side. I’d challenge it 10 out of 10 times,” Tortorella said.

Ultimately, the risk did not pay off for Tortorella, as the Hurricanes converted on the power play right after losing the challenge. But as far as the Golden Knights’ head coach is concerned, he made the right decision, and he stood by it when he spoke to the media after the game.

Updated Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Betting Odds

Following Carolina’s win in Game 2, DraftKings Sportsbook updated the series betting odds.

The Hurricanes are -145 favorites to win the Stanley Cup, with the Golden Knights at +125 as underdogs.

This is still a very close series that may come down to the wire, as both teams are evenly matched, as we saw on full display in Game 2.

Both Carolina and Vegas have four lines that can score and check, three defense pairs that can do it all, and both have red-hot goalies that can steal games for their teams.

Ultimately, the Stanley Cup may be decided by a few bounces here and there. In a series between two elite hockey teams that are good everywhere, it’s the little things that may ultimately prove to be the difference.

On Thursday, it was a risky challenge by Tortorella that arguably proved to be the difference. The Hurricanes took full advantage of what many believe to be a mistake by Vegas’ head coach, and they made the Golden Knights pay.

We will see how Game 3 goes on Saturday night, and who can take a key 2-1 series lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals.