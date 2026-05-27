Vegas Golden Knights head coach John Tortorella explained how his team swept the Colorado Avalanche out of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

After entering the NHL Western Conference Finals as the underdog to Colorado, the Golden Knights played an incredible series and knocked out the Stanley Cup-favorite Avalanche in four straight games. With their win in the series, the Golden Knights advance to their third Stanley Cup Finals in the last nine seasons, and will attempt to earn the franchise’s second cup after previously hoisting it in 2023.

John Tortorella Explains How Vegas Swept Colorado Avalanche

Speaking to reporters following Vegas’ 2-1 win in Game 4 to finish off their sweep of Colorado, Tortorella was asked how his team got the job done, and here’s what he had to say.

“We checked our ass off. That’s what stands out to me, and that’s how you win in this league, is by checking. When I say checking, not body checking, but checking, being above the puck, winning the battles, gaps, I mean, I can go with it. Checking is a heading; there’s probably 30 things you can talk underneath that heading. (Game 4 was) by far our best game. It’s something we have been concentrating on, and I think we’ve gotten better and better through the rounds, but tonight’s game was our best checking effort,” Tortorella said.

“That’s a hell of a hockey team we played over there. I know people are crawling up (Jared Bednar’s) ass about this, that, the other. He is one hell of a coach. He’s got a great staff there. We knew — I was very nervous — we knew how we had to play because it’s such a potent team. I thought (Game 4) was our best game. Again, from Joe (Sakic) right on down, that’s a great organization, that’s a great team. We found our way. I think Bedsy said it the right way. It was such a close series; we just found a way to win to make another play. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Bedsy and that staff and that organization.”

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Golden Knights Heading Back to Stanley Cup Finals

The Golden Knights are one of the most successful expansion franchises in the modern sports era. The team played its first season during the 2017-18 year and made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in its very first year as a franchise, which is remarkable. Although they lost to the Washington Capitals in five games that year, the team made it back to the finals during the 2022-23 season and won their first Stanley Cup in franchise history that year.

This season, the Knights made the bold move of firing former head coach Bruce Cassidy, the man who brought them their Stanley Cup three years ago, replacing him with Tortorella with just eight games to go in the regular season. It was a shocking move at the time, but one that has paid off for the Golden Knights, as they are once again back in the Stanley Cup Finals, where they await the winner of the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference Finals.