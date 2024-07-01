Insider Believes Golden Knights Are Targeting Maple Leafs’ $65 Million Forward in a Trade

The Vegas Golden Knights are interested in trading for Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli.

Marner has been the subject of trade rumors since the season ended, but lately, the rumors around the forward who’s entering the final year of the six-year $65.4 million deal, is that Toronto may opt to re-sign him.

But, Seravalli believes Vegas is interested in trading for Marner after missing out on Steven Stamkos in free agency and losing Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson in free agency.

“What happens with Mitch Marner? It kind of feels like to me, and to a lot of observers, that the Vegas Golden Knights never back down, they never quit. You didn’t get Stamkos, you didn’t keep Marchessault, you didn’t keep Stephenson, does that mean you are targeting Mitch Marner?,” Seravalli said on Daily Faceoff’s Live Free Agency Special on July 1.

As Seravalli points out, Vegas’ offense has taken a hit after losing Marchessault and Stephenson to Nashville and Seattle, respectively in free agency. Because of that, the insider thinks Vegas will circle back around to the Maple Leafs and try and trade for Marner.

Golden Knights Lose 2 Key Players in Free Agency

Vegas wasn’t very active in the opening day of free agency on July 1 but did lose some key players.

The Golden Knights saw Marchessault sign a five-year deal worth $5.5 million per season with the Nashville Predators. Marchessault led Vegas in scoring with 69 points last season. Then, Stephenson signed a seven-year deal worth $6.25 million per year with the Seattle Kraken.

Forward Michael Amadio inked a three-year deal worth $2.6 million per season with the Ottawa Senators as another Golden Knight who left in free agency.

Vegas only signed former Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov to a one-year deal. The Golden Knights have just over $6.8 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly.

Marner Could Receive Extension From Maple Leafs

Although Marner has been the subject of trade rumors, the skilled winger doesn’t have to be traded.

On June 28, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman said he believes Toronto is leaning towards re-signing Marner as they are preparing a contract offer for him.

“I’m going to stay away from the hot scalding pot that is Mitch Marner, aside to say that I do think they’re preparing to make him an offer, we’ll see,” Friedman said on his 32 Thoughts podcast.

After the Maple Leafs were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs, Marner expressed his desire to remain with Toronto.

“That’d be a goal. I’ve expressed my love for this place. Obviously, I’ve grown up here so we’ll start thinking about that now and try to figure something out. It means the world (to be a Maple Leaf), we’re looked upon as, you know, kind of Gods here to be honest,” Marner said to the media on May 6.

“It’s something that you really appreciate and the love that you get here from this fanbase and this tension is kind of not unlike any other. You saw it with the Raptors a couple of years ago, the love that they still have for a lot of those players that they had to trade off this year. And that’s kind of the love you want,” Marner added.

Marner recorded 26 goals and 59 assists for 85 points in 69 regular season games with Toronto last season.