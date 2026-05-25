NHL Offer Sheet: 3 Teams to Target Golden Knights Dorofeyev

The Vegas Golden Knights could become the next victims of the dreaded NHL offer sheet. This summer, the Pacific Division winners have a talented forward become an RFA. And some other clubs out there could be smelling blood in the water.

The player in question is Pavel Dorofeyev. The 25-year-old forward had a phenomenal season, scoring 37 goals in 82 games. That’s back-to-back 30-goal seasons for Dorofeyev. He timed his breakout just right, coming in the two seasons he signed a two-year bridge deal worth $1.85 AAV.

Well, Dorofeyev’s next contract is not coming anywhere near that much. Some estimates place him in the $7 million to $9 million range. And given the Golden Knights’ cap situation, they may not be able to match an NHL offer sheet.

So, let’s take a look at three bold clubs that may take advantage of the situation and try to land the talented Russian forward.

3 Potential Teams to Target Dorofeyev Via NHL Offer Sheet

Carolina Hurricanes Have Pulled Off an NHL Offer Sheet Before

One of the teams that immediately comes to mind is the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes have been searching for goal-scoring wingers for quite some time now. This past offseason, they managed to lure Nikolaj Ehlers away from the Winnipeg Jets.

But if there’s a chance to land Dorofeyev, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Hurricanes try an offer.

Now, it wouldn’t be the first time the Canes have pulled something off like that. Back in the 2021 offseason, the Canes extended an NHL offer sheet to then RFA Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Carolina extended a one-year, $6.1 million deal. The Montreal Canadiens didn’t match, and the Canes kept the once-promising forward.

That’s why it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Canes pull off something like that again. They can prey on the Golden Knights’ lack of cap space, potentially landing the talented Dorofeyev for various draft picks, depending on the contract’s AAV.

Pittsburgh Penguins Have Cap Space to Make the Move Happen

The Pittsburgh Penguins are another team that could weaponize their cap space to land a highly talented forward. Part of the talk is that a team targeting Dorofeyev could issue an NHL offer sheet in the $9 million neighborhood.

If that’s the case, the Penguins wouldn’t have trouble extending such a contract. Plus, Pittsburgh has the first, second, and third round picks needed to make the deal happen.

The only question would be if the Penguins would be willing to make such a bold move. But as the St. Louis Blues proved in 2024, there’s always the risk of an aggressive team pulling the trigger.

Utah Mammoth Could Use More Scoring

The Utah Mammoth, as talented as they are, showed that they could use more scoring. Their first-round exit in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs at the hands of the Golden Knights was evidence of that.

Precisely because of that playoff matchup, the Mammoth got a good look at Dorofeyev. So, it wouldn’t be surprising for the Mammoth, who have the draft picks to make the move happen, to extend an offer sheet.

The only question would be how much the Mammoth are willing to pay for Dorofeyev. But even a deal in the $7 million AAV range for a full seven-year team would be something very hard to match for the Golden Knights.

It could be that adding a scorer like Dorofeyev might just be what Utah needs to get over the hump in the coming years.