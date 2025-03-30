Trade Pitch Sees Golden Knights Acquiring Star Young Forward in Sign-And-Trade

The Vegas Golden Knights are always aggressive in looking at unique ways to add talent to their roster, and that will likely be the case this offseason.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Golden Knights acquiring JJ Peterka from the Buffalo Sabres in a blockbuster deal that would happen in the offseason.

Golden Knights acquire:

Sabres acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Vegas would get two young forwards for three solid NHL players, which would shake up both teams.

In the proposed deal, the prediction has Vegas signing Peterka to a six-year, $42 million deal as the star young forward is a pending RFA. Peterka has recorded 23 goals and 34 assists for 57 points in 67 games.

Vegas would also acquire Quinn, who’s a middle-six forward who can add some offense to the lineup. Quinn is also an RFA and is predicted to sign a two-year, $2.7 million deal. He’s recorded 13 goals and 18 assists for 31 points in 64 games.

In return, Vegas would deal Hague, who’s a pending RFA but is a star defenseman. Hague would be a top-four defenseman for Buffalo. He’s recorded 5 goals and 6 assists for 11 points in 62 games. Holtz, meanwhile, is also a pending RFA and would be able to replace Quinn as a bottom-six forward.

The final player Buffalo would get along with a draft pick is Roy. He’s in the third year of a five-year, $15 million deal and would be a middle-six forward. He’s recorded 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points this season.

Peterka Was Involved in Trade Rumors

Ahead of the 2025 NHL trade deadline, Buffalo was getting trade interest in Peterka.

Peterka is a pending RFA and ahead of the deadline, NHL insider Frank Seravalli revealed the Sabres’ phones were buzzing with trade interest. He also believes Peterka could be an offersheet candidate this summer.

“Peterka hits the Trade Targets like a wrecking ball, a 23-year-old first line winger with tons of untapped potential still. Sources say any team calling Buffalo has been met with resistance on Peterka, but the volume of calls has increased, and the amount of chatter around the league is growing louder,” Seravalli wrote. “So why is he on the board? The Sabres haven’t done anything to shake up their team yet. He has significant value. He’s a pending RFA who will need a new contract, and oh by the way, he will potentially be an offer sheet target this summer.”

Peterka was selected 34th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft by Buffalo.

Golden Knights GM Believes Big Splashes Are Needed

Since entering the league, Vegas has been one of the best teams in the NHL.

A large part is due to the fact that general manager Kelly McCrimmon isn’t scared to make big moves. Ahead of the deadline, McCrimmon spoke to NHL.com and said big splashes are needed to put teams over the top.

“Again, I think championships are won on how those teams are built. Sometimes you need the big splash, sometimes you just need that one piece. I’m sure lots of examples where teams made a big acquisition and made the difference, so we’ve been active at most Trade Deadlines,” McCrimmon said. “The year we won was perhaps one of our more modest when you look at some of the other Trade Deadlines. There’s no real formula. It’s what works for that specific team.”

Perhaps this offseason, McCrimmon and Vegas make another splash and try to trade for Peterka.