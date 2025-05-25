Trade Pitch Sees Golden Knights Dealing $61.6M Star Defenseman in Blockbuster

The Vegas Golden Knights have been known as one of the most ruthless teams in the NHL by trading away star players, and one trade pitch has them doing exactly that.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Golden Knights trading away star defenseman Alex Pietrangelo to the Buffalo Sabres.

Golden Knights acquire:

Bowen Byram

2025 second-round pick

Sabres acquire:

Alex Pietrangelo

2025 fourth-round pick

2027 fourth-round pick

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Vegas would deal away a star defenseman for a younger defenseman and a second-round pick. But, it creates some cap room for Vegas to make a move on some star free agents.

The Golden Knights would acquire a second-round pick and Byram, who’s a pending RFA. Byram will likely only make a couple of million per season and can replace Pietrangelo on the blue line. He recorded 7 goals and 31 assists for 38 points in 82 games.

In return, Vegas would trade away two fourth-round picks as well as Pietrangelo. Pietrangelo has two years left on his seven-year, $61.6 million deal with Vegas. The defenseman would bolster Buffalo’s blue line and add some veteran leadership to a young team that is looking to get over the hump. With the Golden Knights, Pietrangelo recorded 4 goals and 29 assists for 33 points in 71 games.

Golden Knights Coach Likes Current Roster

Vegas was eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Edmonton Oilers.

Although the Golden Knights lost in five games, Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy says he likes the roster and felt like they were good enough to win.

“I like our team,” Cassidy said. “I don’t have a problem with any player in that room, I think every one of them is a great teammate. They care about one another. Are there areas of our game we could complement better? Probably. We’ll evaluate that.

“All the guys that were up, their contracts, they were all good players for us,” Cassidy added. “All good players. No disappointments at all. We’ll probably have to look at areas because we’re not the last team standing. Usually, you think, ‘Where we can we upgrade? Where can I upgrade what I do?’”

Vegas’ general manager, Kelly McCrimmon, meanwhile, also felt like the team was good enough to win.

“I feel our team was good enough to win,” McCrimmon said.

Vegas won the Stanley Cup in 2023.

Sabres Captain Says Leadership Needs to Improve

Buffalo hasn’t made the playoffs since 2011, and the Sabres are looking for that to end this season.

The Sabres have a young core together, but captain Rasmus Dahlin says the leadership needs to be better.

“We got better, especially the leadership,” said Dahlin. “We took the right steps and played the right way, night in and night out, we played a more mature game. I think we can, for sure, build for next season.”

In the proposed trade, Pietrangelo would bolster the Sabres’ leadership and show what it takes to win. The star defenseman has won two Stanley Cups and was the St. Louis Blues‘ captain.