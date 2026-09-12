Vegas Golden Knights’ Captain Lands New Deal Ahead of 2026 Season

The Golden Knights are handling a nice piece of business ahead of the new season coming up. The Vegas Golden Knights are giving Mark Stone a new extension as insider Chris Johnston reported that it is a two-year deal worth an average annual value of nine million dollars per season.

The Vegas Golden Knights are completing this deal ahead of training camps that are getting ready to open next week. Stone is coming off of a year where he skated in 60 games in the regular season where he tallied 28 goals and 45 assists for 73 points which was over a point-per-game in the regular season.

As for the playoffs, Stone skated in 17 games where he tallied seven goals and five assists for 12 points in the run to the Cup Finals. Stone has been and always will be a key part of the Golden Knights and is one of the best current two-way players the league has.

If Mark Stone can stay healthy then his extension will be a steal

A major problem that has plagued Stone in his last couple of seasons has been injuries. He cannot stay healthy for the life of him and has spent time on LTIR a lot the last couple of years. But if he can stay healthy the whole way through, his new deal will be one that Vegas is super happy with.

Mark Stone only skated in 60 games in the regular season which was not all of them as the regular season consists of 82 games. And the season before that, Stone skated in 66 games and the season before that only 56 games.

It is not a secret that Mark Stone is also getting up there in age too as he is already in his 30s and has been in the league since 2012 and should be retiring within the next few seasons. It is a gamble to give him another extension knowing his injury history.

But McCrimmon and the Vegas Golden Knights must know something that others do not with giving him an extension. They must think that Stone is going to be able to stay healthy for the whole year and not have to miss time with any sort of injury.

When Stone is healthy, he is one of the best current two-way players, but when he is hurt, he is taking up cap space and always seems to be back in time for the playoffs. It is just a matter of if he can stay healthy or not.