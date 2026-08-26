Alex Ovechkin Apparently Has Serious Parking Problem In Russia

After weeks of speculation, Washington Capitals captain and future Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin announced that his NHL career wasn’t finished yet, and that he would be returning for what will be his 22nd campaign, all of which have been spent in a Capitals jersey.

Ovechkin, who routinely returns to his native homeland of Russia during the offseason, has apparently racked up a stunning number of parking violations.

Per a report from the Russian outlet Mash on Sport, Ovechkin has accumulated over 30 fines totaling 82,000 rubles, the equivalent of approximately $1,000 US.

(translated from Russian)

“Alexander Ovechkin racked up 33 traffic fines totaling 82,000 rubles during his four-month summer break in Russia. According to *Mash na Sporte*, all the violations were incurred by his Aurus Arsenal minivan—valued at approximately 50 million rubles—which bears the symbolic, high-status license plate “008.” The fines were issued for speeding, using a toll road, failing to pay for parking, and stopping or parking in a prohibited area. Ovi has paid all but one of them—an outstanding fine of 4,500 rubles.”

Ovechkin, who has earned over $160 million during his NHL career from his contracts alone, should have no problem paying the modest fines.

Washington Capitals Star Alex Ovechkin Announced His Return To The NHL For A 22nd Season

Earlier this offseason, Ovechkin announced that he wasn’t ready to retire from the NHL yet, and that he would be coming back for a 22nd season.

“I’m back!” Ovechkin said in his official announcement. “Thank you to everyone for giving me and my family the time to make this decision. I’m healthy. I love playing hockey and competing to win. I’m excited to come back and join my teammates so we can fight for a playoff spot and have a chance to win. See you in September, DC!”

This past season, Ovechkin scored 32 goals with 32 assists for 64 points while appearing in all 82 games.

Alex Ovechkin Is The NHL’s All-Time Leading Scorer

In April of 2025, Ovechkin officially became the top goal scorer in National Hockey League history when he tallied his 895th goal, breaking the record of 894 goals set by Wayne Gretzky in 1999.

The historic goal, which was tallied against the New York Islanders, resulted in a special on-ice ceremony featuring both Gretzky and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to commemorate the impressive achievement.