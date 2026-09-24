Capitals Can Win the Stanley Cup After NHL’s Best Offseason

The Washington Capitals have made several significant deals. Are they truly ready for a championship run, or is something still missing?

Washington will soon play its first official game of the new NHL season. And we will likely see a completely different team than the one we had just six months ago.

The Capitals significantly strengthened their team this offseason. Their work in the summer of 2026 deserves the highest praise. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to call the Capitals the best team this offseason.

So, what has changed with Washington? What can we expect from the team this coming season? Let’s see.

Washington Capitals Go All-In: Can They Win the Stanley Cup?

Washington’s front office faced several challenging tasks. First, the Capitals needed to refresh their roster and add depth. After all, missing the playoffs in the 2025-26 season after a stellar 2024-25 regular season suggested the team was not truly that strong.

Furthermore, the front office had to find players who would become the club’s core and lead it into the post-Alex Ovechkin era.

The Capitals already showed their readiness to act decisively last season. For example, they traded legend and franchise veteran John Carlson to free up cap space and get something for the experienced defenseman, whose best years were behind him and whose contract was expiring.

However, Washington failed to secure a worthy addition. Consequently, the team missed the playoffs, and the front office was forced to go all-in during the offseason, making a series of high-profile trades.

On June 24, the Caps acquired 28-year-old forward Jordan Kyrou from St. Louis in exchange for Connor McMichael, Milton Gastrin, and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft (16th overall). The following day, the Capitals made another splash, acquiring 30-year-old forward Alex Tuch from Buffalo. They also received center David Kampf and a third-round pick in the 2027 Entry Draft. Tuch signed an eight-year, $84 million contract with a $10.5 million cap hit.

At the start of the free agent market, Washington snagged 33-year-old Columbus captain Boone Jenner, signing him to a four-year, $23 million contract with a $5.75 million cap hit.

With these three deals, the Capitals significantly upgraded their attack and added skill. Furthermore, management found high-quality players who they will clearly be banking on once Ovechkin leaves the team.

Also worth noting is the acquisition of sturdy 33-year-old forward Jonny Brodzinski, who will add depth and fill a role on the lower lines. Washington also made two key additions to its defense. While 34-year-old Justin Holl, best known for his time with Toronto, is likely making the final stop in his career and will spend part of the season in the AHL, 30-year-old Vincent Desharnais, who spent the last two years in San Jose, is considered a top-four defenseman.

Four players stand out for their losses. First and foremost, of course, is 35-year-old defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, who spent six years with Washington and was one of the team’s longtime players. Desharnais has effectively replaced him.

Brandon Duhaime, 29, was a solid player on the lower lines, but despite his contributions in the dugout, he had little offensive impact last season.

However, two other departures were a real blow to Washington fans.

25-year-old Connor McMichael played for the team for six years and developed from an interesting prospect into a top-notch starting forward. However, after a poor run in the 2024-25 season, the Canadian failed to continue his progress in his contract year, leading the Capitals to move on from him in favor of more capable rookies.

24-year-old Hendrix Lapierre was once touted as a future superstar and was considered one of the Capitals’ top prospects. However, over time, the Canadian struggled to break into the starting lineup. Ultimately, Lapierre struggled last season, his first full NHL season, scoring just 16 points (4 goals, 12 assists) in 74 games. This was far from the result the team had hoped for, so they decided to move on from him.

During the season, the Capitals finally brought 20-year-old defenseman Cole Hutson, perhaps the US national team’s best hope at his position, into the lineup, signing him to a three-year entry-level contract with a cap hit of $952,000. They also extended the contract with 27-year-old defenseman Timothy Liljegren (two years, $6.5 million, cap hit: $3.25 million).

Back in September, the Capitals jumped on the last train of the old NHL rules. On September 16, the new collective bargaining agreement went into effect, reducing the length of a player’s contract with his current club by one year – from eight to seven.

So Washington decided to take advantage of the last few minutes of the old rules’ convenience and first signed 21-year-old forward Ryan Leonard to an eight-year, $84 million extension (with a $10.5 million cap hit). The next day, they signed 24-year-old forward Justin Sourdif to a new deal for the same eight years and $50.8 million (with a cap hit of $6.35 million).

This offseason, the Capitals have essentially overhauled their roster, shedding several young players and a couple of experienced ones in favor of slightly older, higher-caliber players. The Capitals not only built a competitive roster here and now, but also looked ahead, making several solid deals for the future.

Alex Ovechkin Returns as Washington Capitals Build Contender

One of Washington’s biggest successes was retaining captain Ovechkin. The 41-year-old forward pondered his future for a long time after his contract expired, but ultimately decided to extend his deal for another year. The team’s offseason changes played a key role. A competitive roster is one of the main reasons Ovechkin stayed, signing a one-year deal with a $4.25 million cap hit and bonuses that could bring the total to $9 million.

Of course, the captain is no longer counted on as the team’s main offensive force, but he is important for the overall team atmosphere. Ovechkin will be the mental leader in the locker room; it is unlikely anyone else can fill this crucial role. This will obviously be a plus for the team.

Furthermore, the No. 8 will be an important option for the coaching staff. Alexander can be used as a comeback option or when opponents are handing out a power play. Ovi still has a strong shot, and his scoring instincts haven’t disappeared. So the forward’s value extends beyond his leadership.

And if you evaluate the Russian’s signing on a price-to-quality basis, it will be one of the best deals of the offseason.

Overall, the way Washington looks right now, it is a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. The Capitals possess a blend of youth and experience, speed and intelligence, class and daring. The team has assembled a very well-balanced roster.

The downside is the continued lack of depth. Of course, if someone is eliminated, reinforcements from the AHL will arrive, but they are unlikely to be considered full-fledged replacements.

Some of the new signings are talented players who have struggled recently. Their potential is great, but whether they can fully realize it remains to be seen.

Furthermore, Washington has absolutely no cap space. $75,000 is a paltry sum. So, if any unforeseen issues arise, the Capitals will be effectively tied hand and foot and forced to either rely on internal reserves or cut corners. This could prove decisive in their fight not only for the Stanley Cup, but for the playoffs as well.

Finally, it is still unclear how successful the Capitals’ power play will be. Last season, the team’s special teams were simply abysmal – Washington ranked 25th in power play conversion rate (17.84%).

This issue came to light in the offseason: assistant coach Kirk Muller, who ran the power play, left the club and was replaced by Ray Bennett. Bennett spent most of his last season with the Islanders, whose special teams results were also questionable, but before that, he spent eight years with Colorado. During his time there, the Avalanche ranked fifth in the NHL in regular-season power-play conversion rate (23%) and fourth in the playoffs (24.3%).

So, Washington has nominally received a big boost, but it remains to be seen whether Bennett can improve the Caps’ special teams play and how long it will take.