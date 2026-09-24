Capitals Handed Massive Injury Update on Thursday

Russian forward and Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin completed a full practice, journalist Sammy Silber reported on social media.

“Alex Ovechkin is on the ice before practice. He’s dealing with a day-to-day, lower-body injury,” Silber wrote.

Silber later published an update for The Hockey News, citing head coach Spencer Carbery, who said, “It was a good sign. He participated fully, didn’t have to take any portions off, so that’s good.”

He added, “I’m not worried. He’s at this point in his career that I’m pretty sure he knows what he needs to get up to speed for a season opener.”

Alex Ovechkin Completes Full Practice With Capitals

As a reminder, yesterday, September 23, the forward spent only 15 minutes on the ice before finishing practice. Carbery said the club decided not to force the issue because of the player’s minor discomfort.

On September 14, Ovechkin held his first practice with the team since returning from Russia to the United States. The Russian is preparing for his 22nd NHL season.

According to the same report, Ovechkin was tested on a first line alongside Dylan Strome and Ryan Leonard, while Alex Tuch, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Tom Wilson formed the second line.

Below are the lines used in Washington’s latest practice.

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Ryan Leonard

Alex Tuch-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas-Ilya Protas-Jordan Kyrou

Boone Jenner-Justin Sourdif-Anthony Beauvillier

Ivan Miroshnichenko-Jonny Brodzinski-Ethen Frank

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Cole Hutson-Vinny Desharnais

Martin Fehervary-Timothy Liljegren

Justin Holl-Dylan McIlrath

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren Capitals Captain Trending in Right Direction Ahead of Season Opener It is worth remembering that on September 21, it was announced that the veteran player had suffered an injury during preseason training camp, and the initial report described his lower-body issue as day-to-day. However, the following day, it was confirmed that the Russian left practice early as a precaution before returning to full training, which appears to be happening now. Ovechkin is entering his 22nd NHL season with the Capitals. The franchise captain played in 82 games last season, scoring 32 goals and recording 32 assists for 64 points.

Last season was also the final year of his five-year deal, which carried a $9.5 million cap hit. This upcoming season marks the first year of the deal he signed on July 2, 2026, for one year and a $4.25 million cap hit.

Ovechkin was the first overall pick in the first round of the 2004 NHL Draft.