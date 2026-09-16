Capitals Sign Breakout Star Justin Sourdif to Huge Extension

The Washington Capitals have signed breakout star Justin Sourdif to a huge contract extension that will keep him in town for the long term.

The Capitals gave Sourdif an eight-year extension for $50.8 million, paying him $6.35 million per season over the life of the deal.

Capitals Announce Justin Sourdif Extension

Capitals general manager Chris Patrick shared the following comments when announcing Sourdif’s extension after the team also announced it gave Ryan Leonard an eight-year contract extension.

“We’d had a couple discussions in the summer, his agent and myself. But it wasn’t anything that had a ton of traction. We were fairly far apart, I’d say, and as the Leonard stuff picked up, I just felt like it was probably worth getting that done, and then seeing what happened on Justin. And so once we got things squared away with Ryan this morning, I just gave Justin’s agent a call and talked about how he wanted to move forward going into the season, and (asked) is this something he wants to continue having discussions on, or does he want to just let the season play out? And as the day went on, it became apparent that they were definitely willing to explore an eight-year deal if we could if we could find something that made sense for them. And they definitely were very open to working with us to make a deal. I was really appreciative of that, and really happy that he was willing to stick with it and work with us here in the 11th hour,” Patrick said in a statement posted to the team’s website.

Justin Sourdif NHL Career So Far

Sourdif was a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft by the Florida Panthers, but he didn’t play much in his two seasons with the Panthers, getting into just four regular-season games over his two years spent with Florida.

The Capitals then sent a pair of draft picks to the Panthers to acquire Sourdif last year, and he responded by giving Washington a breakout season where he scored 15 goals and 35 points in 78 regular-season games with his new club.