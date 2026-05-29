Capitals Expect to Receive Decision on Alex Ovechkin’s Future Soon

The Washington Capitals have an interesting summer ahead of them after a disappointing 2025-2026 campaign that saw the team miss the playoffs. This was an unexpected result following a first place finish in the eastern conference the prior year.

The biggest storyline of the offseason for Washington revolves around their franchise player, Alex Ovechkin. The 40 year old Russian forward’s contract with the club expires on July 1. There has been talk that this latest season could be the last for “Ovi” as he may decide to retire.

The Capitals continue to await Ovechkin’s decision anxiously. The signs point to them finding out Ovechkin’s future plans soon as the choice looms near.

Ovechkin Set to Make Decision on his Future Soon

Via ESPN reporter Emily Kaplan, Washington is hoping to have Ovechkin’s playing decision figured out by the NHL entry draft. However, they are willing to give him more time to decide if needed.

This timeline makes sense as the draft precedes the free agency period opening up. So, it would make sense for the team to want a resolution worked out by then so they have a clearer picture of their offseason needs.

If Ovechkin opts to retire, that will leave a gaping hole in the Capitals 2026-2027 forward group. General manager Chris Patrick would likely seek adding a top six forward in either free agency or trades to help fill that void.

Ovechkin may be long past his prime, but he has shown he can still perform at the top level. He recorded 32 goals and 32 assists for 64 points in 82 games this past season as he continues to extend his goal record.

Over the course of his 21 year career with Washington, Ovechkin has amassed 929 goals and 758 assists for 1,687 points in 1,573 regular season games. In the postseason, he has totaled 77 goals and 70 assists for 147 points in 161 games.

A New Era Could be on the Horizon in Washington

Whether he plays next season or not, Ovechkin’s time in the NHL is nearing an end. When that time arrives, this will bring about a new era in Washington. Ovechkin has featured on every Capitals team since he broke into the league in the 2005-2006 season. It is hard to fathom Caps hockey without him.

If Washington’s longtime captain extends, that would likely be no more than a one year deal. Fellow countrymen Evgeni Malkin’s recent one year $5.5 million extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins could be used as a roadmap for what that contract would look like.

With that said, it would not be surprising to see Ovechkin hang up the skates. He has nothing left to prove, having won almost everything there is to win. His large trophy case includes nine Rocket Richard’s, three Hart’s, two Lindsay’s, one Art Ross, one Calder and a Conn Smythe from the Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup championship run. Ovechkin is one of the best players this game has seen and will have a spot reserved in the Hockey Hall of Fame and Washington rafters.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Ovechkin as the hockey world will know where his future lies soon.