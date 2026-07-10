Insider Explains What Drove Alex Ovechkin to Stick With Capitals

The Washington Capitals are a team that have been very active this summer as general manager Chris Patrick looks to strengthen his club’s prospects of making a return to the postseason next year. Alex Tuch, Jordan Kyrou and Boone Jenner are among the big forward additions for this team. These players should provide more offense to a team that struggled to find the back of the net last year.

Another boom for this group is the fact that franchise player Alexander Ovechkin has decided to return next season. Ovechkin’s previous contract came to an end on July 1st; there was rampant speculation the 40 year old Russian forward could retire. However, Ovechkin signed a one year $4.25 million extension to quell that notion.

What Factors Led to Ovechkin to Keep Playing?

Insider Elliotte Friedman went into the factors that led to Ovechkin’s choice to stick around with the Capitals. Discussing this topic on the 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman stated: “I heard he was really down at the deadline when John Carlson got traded…but then when I think he saw like Cole Hutson…Ilya Protas; some of the moves they made; I had a feeling he was coming back.”

With the way this past season went for Washington, it would not have been surprising to see Ovechkin call it a career. After an impressive 2024-2025 campaign that saw the organization finish at the top of the eastern conference, things crashed back down to earth this season. The team disappointingly missed out on a postseason berth.

However, the end of the year brought promise. The surge of talented young players brought a boast for Ovechkin and the team. With the team loading up this offseason, that surely had an influence on Ovechkin’s thought process as well. At this stage, he would likely only want to play on a team with Stanley Cup aspirations. Since a rebuild does not appear to be in the cards for Washington, it seems like a no-brainer for Ovechkin to continue.

Capitals Going All Out in Potential Ovechkin Swan Song

If this past season was not it for Ovechkin, next year almost certainly will be the swam song. The moves made by Washington’s front office reflect this reality. This team is going for it in what could be the last season for the best player in their franchise history.

Ovechkin surely appreciates the direction Patrick has decided to take this team in the twilight of his NHL journey. He will get the chance to chase one last Stanley Cup before hanging up the skates on what has been a legendary career.

When all is said and done, Ovechkin will retire from this game as one of the best to ever do it. But, that day has not arrived yet. That can has once again been kicked further down the road. In the meantime, Ovechkin will look to continue setting the record books and keep his legacy going in the time he has remaining. The Capitals will be a team to watch closely next season to see what they can do in Ovechkin’s possible final tour in the league.