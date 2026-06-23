Jordan Kyrou Traded to Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Jordan Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues in yet another blockbuster NHL trade.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Tuesday afternoon that Kyrou is on the move from the Blues to the Capitals.

In exchange for Kyrou, the Blues are acquiring Connor McMichael, Milton Gastrin, and the No. 16 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

16, Connor McMichael and Milton Gastrin https://t.co/yPm4Os8FTi — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 23, 2026

It’s yet another massive trade in the NHL that has taken place this week after Brady Tkachuk was traded from the Ottawa Senators to the Florida Panthers, the New Jersey Devils sent Simon Nemec to the Calgary Flames, and the San Jose Sharks sent William Eklund to the Senators.

Jordan Kyrou Has Been on the Trade Block for Months

Around the trade deadline, there were rumors that the Blues were going to ship off Kyrou, but he stayed put. Finally, the Blues have found a deal that they liked as they have sent Kyrou to the Capitals for two players and a draft pick.

Kyrou spent the first eight seasons of his NHL career in St. Louis before this trade was made, playing in 488 games and scoring 168 goals and 378 points.

He was a member of the 2019 Blues team that won the Stanley Cup.

Kyrou has five years left on his current contract, paying him $8.125 million per season.

Blues Acquire Three Pieces for Kyrou

In exchange for Kyrou, the Blues picked up McMichael, who is a very solid player and is coming off a season where he scored 14 goals and had 46 points in 78 games.

McMichael is a restricted free agent this summer and will need to sign a new contract with the Blues. Look for them to sign him to a long-term deal as he’s a solid player.

Gastrin, meanwhile, is a forward prospect who was drafted by the Capitals in the second round last year, so he’s a solid prospect that the Blues obviously liked.

Finally, the Blues get the No. 16 overall pick in Friday’s NHL Entry Draft. It’s a nice pick for the Blues to have as they look to rebuild their team under new general manager Alex Steen.