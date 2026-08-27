Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck has been the subject of trade rumors throughout this offseason. Now, things just got more real on that front.
Hellebuyck released a statement through his agent, Ray Petkau, confirming that he requested a trade from the Jets earlier this offseason and that his position has not changed.
“Several months ago, I privately requested a trade. I have tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options,” Hellebuyck said. “With training camp approaching, I felt it was important to publicly confirm my request,” Hellebuyck added. “My position has not changed, and I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family.”
Hellebuyck also added:
“I appreciate everything Winnipeg Jets fans have meant to me throughout my career and hope a resolution can be reached soon.”
Hellebuyck requesting a trade from Winnipeg is not necessarily surprising, as he expressed frustration over how their 2025-26 season went during the team’s exit meetings. Now, he will need to be watched incredibly closely as a trade candidate. It will be interesting to see if Winnipeg moves him before the start of the season from here.
This story will be updated.
Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck Makes Big Trade Request Announcement