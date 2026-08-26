Connor Hellebuyck May Be Stuck with Winnipeg Jets After All

The longer the Connor Hellebuyck situation drags on, the harder it becomes for the Winnipeg Jets to actually make anything happen.

That’s not necessarily because the Jets are forced to move their star goaltender. It’s because the calendar is working against them. At this point in the offseason, teams still have some flexibility to make significant roster changes. Once training camps open and the regular season begins, that flexibility starts disappearing quickly.

Cap space gets eaten up. Rosters get established. Players become more difficult to move.

And that’s a particularly big problem for Winnipeg.

The Jets can’t simply give Connor Hellebuyck away. He’s still one of the NHL’s best goaltenders, and Winnipeg should expect a meaningful return for him. The problem is finding a team capable of giving the Jets that return while also absorbing his contract. There are only so many clubs that need a goaltender badly enough to make a major trade. Even fewer will have the cap room to do it.

That’s why the Winnipeg Jets may eventually have to make a decision they probably don’t want to make.

If they aren’t getting NHL-ready players in return, are they willing to accept a package built primarily around draft picks and prospects?

If the answer is no, Hellebuyck could be staying in Winnipeg for quite a while.

Connor Hellebuyck’s Situation Could Become a Major Distraction

There’s another problem here that has nothing to do with the salary cap. What happens if Hellebuyck doesn’t want to be in Winnipeg? The goaltender has been the subject of trade speculation for a while, and the longer the uncertainty continues, the more difficult it becomes for everyone involved to simply sweep it under the rug.

That’s particularly true once the Winnipeg Jets hit the ice.

Every bad goal becomes a storyline.

Each missed start becomes something for reporters to ask about.

Every time Connor Hellebuyck doesn’t speak enthusiastically about the organization, people will wonder whether the situation is getting worse. That’s not necessarily fair to the former Vezina winner or the Winnipeg Jets, but it’s the reality of the situation.

If he’s unhappy, the organization needs to know.

And if the Jets believe they’re better off keeping him, they need to be comfortable with the possibility that this becomes a season-long distraction.

There’s also a hockey argument for keeping him.

Winnipeg isn’t going to get better simply because it trades Connor Hellebuyck. If anything, moving a franchise goaltender creates another massive hole.

That’s why the Winnipeg Jets shouldn’t make a trade just for the sake of making one.

But refusing to move him without getting a substantial return could leave Winnipeg with another problem entirely.

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The Trade Deadline Could Be Winnipeg Jets’ Escape Hatch

This is where waiting until the trade deadline could actually make sense. By February or March, the situation will be much easier for teams around the league to assess.

A contender that loses its goaltender to injury could suddenly become desperate. A team that thought it was set in net could discover that its current tandem isn’t good enough for the playoffs.

And suddenly, Connor Hellebuyck becomes considerably more valuable.

That’s the irony.

The Winnipeg Jets might have fewer options today, but it could have more motivated buyers later.

The Jets could also have more leverage if a playoff team decides that adding an elite goaltender is the final piece needed to win the Stanley Cup.

Of course, there’s major downside risk involved.

If Connor Hellebuyck spends several months unhappy in Winnipeg, his situation could become increasingly difficult to manage. And if his performance suffers, the Jets’ leverage goes down with it.

Still, there’s an argument for patience.

If Winnipeg isn’t getting an NHL player it actually wants in return, there’s little reason to rush into a trade simply to resolve the situation.

A futures-based package might be the cleanest solution, but it would require the Jets to accept that they’re getting picks and prospects rather than immediate help.

Otherwise, they could be waiting.

And waiting.

And waiting.

Until eventually the trade deadline arrives and a desperate contender calls.

That’s probably not the outcome Winnipeg wants.

But unless a team suddenly finds the cap space and willingness to make a substantial offer, Connor Hellebuyck may be stuck in Winnipeg after all.