Winnipeg Jets Top Prospect Turning Pro Provides Boost for Mark Scheifele

Viggo Björck’s arrival in the NHL may be sooner than anticipated for the Winnipeg Jets. In fact, he could be playing in the NHL as soon as September. The recently selected eighth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft is leaving the Swedish Hockey League. Björck will “pursue NHL opportunities” as the Winnipeg Jets’ top prospect, according to The Athletic’s Murat Ates on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Björck, the second center selected in June, has not yet signed an Entry-Level Contract. His SHL team, Djurgården, wished him the best of luck on Saturday, even though it “would have loved” another season.

The 5-foot-9-inch Swede scored 15 points in 42 games as a draft-eligible 17-year-old playing against men in the professional SHL. He also scored three points in three SHL playoff games.

Viggo Björck could provide an infusion of youth for the Winnipeg Jets.

The Jets have had a problem down the middle brewing for several seasons, though 2025-26 saw it come to a full froth. The Jets thought they had solved their need for a second-line center complement to Mark Scheifele with the acquisition of Pierre-Luc Dubois in 2020. Unfortunately for Jets fans, the player fans refer to as ‘PLD’ didn’t want to be a Jet long-term. He ultimately forced his way out after parts of three solid seasons — traded to Los Angeles and then Washington.

Dubois, nearly five years younger than Scheifele, offered a potential succession plan to the best center in the modern era of Jets hockey. The Jets have tried replacing Dubois through the draft with talented prospects like Cole Perfetti. He seems more likely to be a winger long-term. They’ve tried recreating him in the aggregate, often through the acquisition of less talented free agent centers. Players like Vladislav Namestnikov and Adam Lowry have their place on an NHL roster. Neither really fits as a number two center on a Stanley Cup-contending team. The Jets even tried bringing Winnipeg-native Jonathan Toews out of retirement, which brought underwhelming results.

That all leads to Björck going eighth overall at last month’s draft, now making him the Winnipeg Jets’ top prospect.

The Jets need help behind Mark Scheifele.

Scheifele is perhaps the most recognizable Jets player, particularly with trade rumors swirling around goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. He’s also coming off his best offensive season in an already remarkable career, finishing with 103 points in 82 games.

HockeyStatCards, using a model created by Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic, rated Scheifele as a 99th percentile offensive player. His offensive numbers were so off-the-charts good against such a high level of competition that they overcame weaker defensive metrics.

Still, Winnipeg struggled to do much when Scheifele wasn’t on the ice. Scheifele was on ice for more than half of Winnipeg’s goals at five-on-five. The entire Winnipeg Jets roster scored only 96 goals without Scheifele playing. At age 33, he played his heaviest workload since his age-25 season. They asked him to do a lot, and Scheifele delivered.

Can Viggo Björck be good enough in time to help the current Winnipeg Jets core?

Drafting in the NHL isn’t just about short-term success. Even at the highest points in the draft, players are selected based on what they might accomplish in their primes, not as teens. Viggo Björck is a unique case. There’s a better-than-decent chance he can contribute to an NHL team immediately, which is uncommon beyond the draft’s first few selections.

The questions rest on just how big Bjorck’s impact can be as the Winnipeg Jets’ top prospect. Can Björck open next season on Winnipeg’s second line? Is he an immediate center? Does he need to be sheltered on the wing? How much can he contribute on special teams? Can he spend an entire season in Winnipeg, or will he be splitting time between the NHL and their AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose?

Winnipeg can’t afford to rush a premium prospect like Björck. The NHL is changing rapidly thanks to the success of centers like Brayden Point and Logan Stankoven. Typically, undersized centers have a hard time making headway in the league. Stankoven anchoring Carolina’s second line en route to a Stanley Cup victory is just the latest evidence. Balancing short-term needs versus long-term needs will be a critical part of Björck’s development in Winnipeg.

The Athletic‘s Vancouver Canucks beat reporter Thomas Drance believed there was a compelling case for Björck going as high as number three overall to Vancouver. If he’s right, the Winnipeg Jets’ top prospect may prove to be a home run.