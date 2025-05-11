Jets Defenseman Sends Strong Message After Stepping Up vs. Stars

The Winnipeg Jets are coming off a massive Game 2 win over the Dallas Stars on Friday night. The Jets claimed Game 2 after a marvelous performance from goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Another player who stood out for Winnipeg is defenseman Haydn Fleury.

Fleury has received a larger role in the early going against Dallas. The Jets are without top defenseman Josh Morrissey at this time. Morrissey suffered an injury against the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of their first-round matchup.

So far, Fleury has taken advantage of the opportunity he’s been given. And he hopes to continue paying off the faith shown in him by the coaching staff. “It’s really special. Playoffs are the most fun time of year and playing in these games that matter not only to our team, but the city and the province (Manitoba) is really special,” the Jets defenseman said, via NHL.com’s Tracey Myers.

Jets Believe Haydn Fleury Can Make Major Impact

Losing a player like Morrissey is tough for any team, especially the Jets. The Winnipeg rearguard has the highest Goals Above Replacement (49.6) and WAR (8.3) among any player on the team dating back to 2021-22. He is among the team’s most important skaters.

Without Morrissey, someone needed to step up. Fleury has been around the league before. The veteran defenseman is on his fifth team in eight seasons after being a first-round pick in 2014. Though not a superstar, he is reliable, which is what Winnipeg needs. And his team believes he can make a difference in this series.

“Just another guy that’s been here all year that’s kind of helped fill some of these holes when we’ve had some injuries and played extremely well,” Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel said, via Myers. “Again, another skillset. He’s real mobile, he can skate out of trouble. Another guy that can be a part of that rush, a part of what we’re talking about getting after Dallas here and getting on our toes. And that’s what he brings to our game.”

“I think Haydn’s done a fantastic job stepping in,” Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo said. “He’s been kind of obviously sitting out and waiting his time and then coming in and playing as good as he did in Game 7 there, with five [defensemen], and stepping in and playing last game, I thought he played great too.”

Fleury Ready To Do Whatever Winnipeg Needs

Fleury joined Winnipeg initially as a depth option. He was meant to come in whenever the team needed a different look or when someone got hurt. This is not an issue for Fleury, to be fair. He is willing to take on any responsibility he’s asked to handle.

“I mean, that’s not really my job to decide whether I play. I think I’m a person that comes to the rink every day with the same attitude — work hard,” he said. “I think we have a lot of really good defensemen here who all have different strengths. So, I just think it’s something where, right now, it’s my turn to step up for the team.”

The Jets have tied this series against the Stars. Winnipeg has a lot of work remaining. The Stars have made the last two Western Conference Finals for a reason. And they are certainly motivated to return to the West Final once again. These teams hit the ice for Game 3 on Sunday in Dallas, Texas.