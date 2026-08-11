Insider Provides the Latest on Connor Hellebuyck’s Future With Winnipeg

Movement has been prevalent during this NHL offseason as many star players around the league have traded places for a change in scenery. One player who was expected to be among those on the move this summer is Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. A Hellebuyck trade was expected to take place with the American netminder reportedly growing unhappy in Winnipeg. However, that has not yet happened to this point as Hellebuyck remains on the Jets roster as the 2026-2027 season continues to draw nearer.

Insider Still Expects Hellebuyck to be Moved

This begs the question of what happens with Hellebuyck. Is it possible that he sticks with the club, despite his wishes to be moved? The team does not have to move him if they cannot find a return that suits their liking. Hellebuyck is on the Jets books until 2031, carrying an $8.5 million salary cap hit.

However, insider Elliotte Friedman still believes a Hellebuyck trade will happen eventually in the near future. Speaking on NHL Tonight, he stated: “I hear it’s quiet; I still think he gets moved at some point in time; I asked around…I didn’t get a lot; could be one of those things that picks up closer to training camp.”

August is typically the quietest time of year when it comes to the hockey season, so it is not surprising that things are currently at a stalemate on the Hellebuyck front. Perhaps as teams return to operation come September, that will be the time activity picks up when it comes to Hellebuyck.

Last season was a disappointing one for Hellebuyck’s Jets as they dropped out of the playoffs after a presidents trophy-winning campaign in the prior season. Hellebuyck’s numbers took a hit as a result, having posted a 23-23-11 record with a 2.86 GAA and .895 SP%. With that said, Hellebuyck enjoyed success outside of his Winnipeg obligations as he helped backstop Team USA to a gold medal in the Winter Olympics.

Hellebuyck Situation has Created Uncertain Future for Winnipeg

The direction this Winnipeg team takes moving forward will largely hinge on how this Hellebuyck situation develops. The outcome of this dilemma will determine whether the team attempts to remain in contention or is forced to enter a rebuild.

If general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff still believes this Jets squad that he has assembled is a winning team that can make a postseason push, keeping Hellebuyck around would obviously be the preferable result. Hellebuyck has made his mark as one of the top goalies in the league. He has won three Vezina trophies, two Jennings awards and the Hart in his 11 year accomplished career to this point.

Hellebuyck has spent his entire tenure with the Jets; it is hard to imagine him elsewhere. But, that is the state of the NHL these days. This is increasingly becoming a player-driven league when it comes to preferred destinations. Players have more say now when it comes to dictating their future’s. For the Jets sake, they will have to hope for a resolution to be found with their franchise netminder. Otherwise, a rebuild could be on the cards for this group.