Insider Reveals Jonathan Toews’ Future Plans

The Winnipeg Jets 2025-2026 season did not transpire as planned as the team disappointingly missed out on a playoff spot just a year removed from a presidents trophy winning campaign.

One of the biggest storylines revolving around this Jets team was the return of Jonathan Toews to the NHL. The Chicago Blackhawks legend signed with Winnipeg last summer as he underwent an intense training journey to get back in playing condition. Toews had to prematurely step away from the game in 2023 after complications dealing with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome made playing at the top level of hockey difficult for him.

The 38 year old’s contract with the club will expire this offseason. This opens up the question of what happens with Toews; does he re-up with Winnipeg or call it a career?

Jonathan Toews Likely to Retire

Via insider Darren Dreger, it appears likely that this season was the last for Toews and that he will retire from the NHL in the near future.

Toews’ comeback this year was a feel good story in a season that was otherwise a letdown for the Jets. He recorded 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points in 82 games in the only season with his hometown team this year. He was nominated for the Bill Masterton trophy for his perseverance and dedication to the game.

It is not a surprise that Toews is leaning towards retirement. He has played a long time in the league with this past season being his 16th year in the NHL. Over the course of his entire 1,149 game regular season career, Toews has amassed 383 goals and 529 assists for 912 points. In the playoffs, he has registered 45 goals and 74 assists for 119 points in 137 games.

Toews Has Nothing Left to Prove

For Toews, simply being able to pull off his return was an achievement to be proud of. After missing out on the previous two seasons with his health issues, it is impressive he was able to still perform despite how long he was away from the game. While it was clear his prime days were well behind him, he still found ways to contribute beyond the scoresheet with his renowned all around play.

The former Blackhawk has nothing left to prove in this league. He won three Stanley Cups during his Chicago tenure (2010, 2013 and 2015), including the Conn Smythe trophy as postseason MVP in their 2010 run. He won the Selke award as the league’s top defensive forward in 2013. Also, he took home the Mark Messier Leadership award as the NHL’s top leader in 2015.

He has won plenty outside of his NHL obligations as well when it comes to the International stage. He won two Olympic Gold medals with Team Canada in 2010 and 2014. He was also a member of their first place World Cup of Hockey squad in 2016.

If Toews does opt for retirement this year, he leaves as one of the top players of this generation. He will certainly have a spot open to him in the Hockey Hall of Fame and Chicago’s United Center rafters soon.