Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck Issues Confident Message After Blanking Stars

The Winnipeg Jets avoided elimination at the hands of the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. Connor Hellebuyck has had his struggles in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, the Hart Trophy finalist pitched a shutout against Dallas to help force Game 6 in this second-round series.

Winnipeg certainly has its work cut out for itself in Game 6. Hellebuyck has struggled mightily on the road this postseason. And the Stars will host this next game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. However, Game 7 is another matter.

Should the Jets win Game 6, the series shifts back to Manitoba. Winnipeg hosts the decisive Game 7, and this is a problem for Dallas. They have lost each of their last two games at the Canada Life Centre by a score of 4-0. Moreover, Hellebuyck has not allowed a goal at home in over seven periods of play. This has given Winnipeg, and especially Hellebuyck, a measure of confidence.

“I think we’ve been building our game all season long,” Hellebuyck said, via NHL.com’s Nicholas J. Cotsonika. “It’s unfortunate that we got into this position. But you know what? I believe in this group, I believe in myself, and I believe in all of our fans, so we’re going to continue to compete and leave it all out there.”

Connor Hellebuyck Can Help Jets Rewrite Narrative

The Jets have had similar experiences in recent seasons. Winnipeg turns in a fine regular season performance and enter the Stanley Cup Playoffs as a potential Stanley Cup favorite. In the end, however, they stumble their way to a disappointing postseason exit.

Unfortunately, Hellebuyck has played a major role in these outcomes. The Jets star is, without question, one of the best goalies in the world during the regular season. In the playoffs, he is statistically one of the worst.

Dating back to 2019-20, Hellebuyck has struggled massively in the postseason. He has the third-worst Goals Saved Above Average in the postseason from 2019-20 to 2023-24, according to Evolving Hockey. Only Stuart Skinner and Vitek Vanecek have a worse mark in this category.

Hellebuyck’s struggles continued early in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as well. In fact, he was benched three times against the St. Louis Blues. However, he came up big in Game 7, keeping St. Louis at bay for a good portion of five periods as the Jets won that contest in double overtime.

Winnipeg looked down and out against the Stars in this second-round clash. In saying this, their Game 5 shutout gives them life. They have a chance to rewrite the narratives around them. Hellebuyck will be key to any comeback effort the Jets have left in them.

Winnipeg is Motivated to Take Stars Down

Effort should not be an issue for Winnipeg moving forward. The Jets made one thing clear following their Game 5 victory. This team wants to continue playing. They have no desire to pack it up and prepare for the offseason.

“We don’t want our season to be done,” captain Adam Lowry said, via Cotsonika. “We believe in this group. We believe what this group can accomplish. Just get the next one. That’s kind of what we talked about. Live to fight another day. Thrilled with the result tonight. Thrilled we’re going back to Dallas. Rest, recover, get ready, and there’s another big one in front of us.”

The Jets have to take this one game at a time. However, it’s hard to ignore the looming heartbreak that could come with a lackluster performance on the road in Dallas. Winnipeg takes on the Stars deep in the heart of Texas on Saturday night.