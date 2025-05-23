Jets GM Makes Pitch to Retain Star Winger After Playoff Exit

The Winnipeg Jets were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. As a result, they have turned their attention to the upcoming offseason. Item No. 1 on the list for general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is finding a way to keep star winger Nikolaj Ehlers from testing NHL Free Agency.

Ehlers is one of the best free agents available in the 2025 offseason. He is sure to command a large payday on the open market. Rumors have speculated that the Danish winger has no intention of signing a new deal. But Cheveldayoff is going to make an attempt.

“Nikolaj has been a player that has grown up in our organization,” the Jets general manager said Wednesday, via NHL.com’s Darrin Bauming. “Drafted, developed him, someone that we think the world of. We obviously went into this year eyes wide open that he was a potential unrestricted free agent. Players earn that opportunity. When we get a chance to talk to him, we’ll put our best foot forward with him to try to make our case to be a unique Jet-for-life-type player and we’ll see where it all goes there.”

Jets Teammates Want Nikolaj Ehlers Back In The Fold

To say Ehlers is important to the Jets would be a significant understatement. Dating back to 2019-20, he leads all Winnipeg skaters with 67 Goals Above Replacement, according to EvolvingHockey. Furthermore, his 11.6 Wins Above Replacement also leads the team in that span.

Ehlers provides a level of scoring that the team cannot easily replace. He is sixth all-time among Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets players with 520 points. He is an important part of this roster, and his teammates want to see him return to Winnipeg this season.

“I’d echo the statement of everyone in this room, that we’d love to see ‘Nikky’ back,” Winnipeg Jets captain Adam Lowry said, via Bauming. “He’s a huge part of our team. He’s a gamebreaker, he’s great in this room. I would say I’m like the rest of you, we’re all waiting, holding our breath, hoping that we can get something done. … We’d be extra happy if he decides that Winnipeg is where he wants to spend the next however many years.”

Winnipeg GM Prepared For Potential Ehlers Departure

The Jets certainly do not want to lose Ehlers. However, it’s hard for Winnipeg to ignore the potential outcome of his free agency. There will be a lot of teams that will come in for his services. The team is prepared for Ehlers’ leaving town, even though they want him to re-sign.

“The relationship is great, and he did contribute to the success of this organization on many fronts, and we hope that’s something that can continue,” Cheveldayoff said, via Bauming. “If he does choose to go in a different direction, then as an organization we’ll have to evolve as we have in the past with other things and it will be another opportunity for us to grow in a different area.”

Ehlers has a major decision to make this summer. He experienced winning hockey in Winnipeg and is a valued member of the organization. Only time will tell if he returns to finish his career as a member of the Jets.