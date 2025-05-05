Jets goalie Hellebuyck returns to form after shake Game 7 start vs Blues

Early in Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues, Connor Hellebuyck again looked lost.

The Winnipeg Jets goalie and likely repeat Vezina Trophy winner put his team in a hole. Turner television analysts Ed Olczyk and Brian Boucher called for Hellebuyck to be pulled for the second straight game — and the fourth time in the series.

But Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel stuck with his all-everything goalie, and Hellebuyck rewarded his coach’s loyalty by stopping the final 13 shots over the final three periods and helping Winnipeg advance with a stunning 4-3 double-overtime win.

“Amazing, absolutely amazing,” Arniel said after the win. “I’ve seen a lot of hockey games. I’ve been around a lot of hockey games. To be a part of that was one of the most exciting I’ve been a part of.”

Hellebuyck turned the tables on his opposing goalie from the 4 Nations Face-Off, Jordan Binnington, and boosted Winnipeg to the second round for the first time since 2021.

The Jets will meet the Dallas Stars, who like Winnipeg, rallied for a come-from-behind win in Game 7.

A Return to Form

After winning the NHL goaltending triple crown (47 wins, .925 save percentage, 2.00 goals-against average), Hellebuyck struggled mightily in the first round against St. Louis. He was pulled three times and has by far the worst save percentage (.830), goals-against average (3.85) and goals-saved above average (minus-9.70) of any goalie that advanced.

That un-Hellebuyckian play continues a troubling trend for the Jets where their superstar goalie wilts when the calendar turns to the second season. Although his career playoff numbers (.902 save percentage, 2.98 GAA) are respectable, he is now only 6-11 with an .860 save percentage and minus-17.5 GSAA over the past three playoff years.

Those struggles, along with the insane pressure that came with Winnipeg’s best season — it won the Presidents’ Trophy for the first time ever — could have led to an early hook after he gave up two goals on four shots — including an atrocious goal to Mathieu Joseph — and put his team in a 2-0 hole.

“We were extremely nervous to start,” Arniel said. “We actually sat back … it was just kind of us on our heels.”

Still, Hellebuyck kept his team in the game and helped them come back — even though he seemed to lose his net on Radek Faksa’s goal that made the game 3-1 late in the second.

He stopped 24 of the final 25 shots and played more like his usual strong, consistent self as the game went along — which was especially important since Winnipeg was playing with five defensemen after No. 1 blueliner Josh Morrissey exited in the first period.

Still More to Do

Hellebuyck finally pushed his Jets over the first-round finish line, but no one receives anything simply for winning one playoff round.

The goalie and his team will have their work cut out for them against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference second round, especially at the raucous American Airlines Center. Dallas went 3-1 at home in the first round, keyed by a star-level performance from forward Mikko Rantanen (5 goals, 7 assists, hat trick in Game 7).

Hellebuyck is 1-9 in his past 10 road playoff starts and has been pulled from four straight road playoff games. Plus, he’ll have to contend with Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who has the third-best save percentage (.911) of the eight remaining goalies.

Still, the Jets are still breathing, which is more than many would have predicted when the third period started Sunday night. If their all-world goalie finds his game, especially on the road, Winnipeg can qualify for the Western Conference Final for the second time since moving north of the border in 2011.