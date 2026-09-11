Jets May Have No Choice But to Trade Connor Hellebuyck Now

The Winnipeg Jets may have finally reached the point of no return with Connor Hellebuyck.

According to Elliotte Friedman, there is no repairing the relationship between Hellebuyck and the Jets. More importantly, Winnipeg now appears to understand that.

Friedman said on the latest 32 Thoughts discussion that the hope was there might be a way to resolve the situation, but that is no longer possible. He also indicated that events that happened after the Olympics contributed to the deterioration, while acknowledging that some of those circumstances were outside the Jets’ control.

This isn’t simply a case of a player getting frustrated and asking for a trade. Hellebuyck has already made his position public, and the Jets now apparently recognize that bringing him back and hoping things eventually improve isn’t a realistic solution.

The Jets have been listening to offers for their three-time Vezina Trophy winner for months. Hellebuyck has five years remaining on his contract at an $8.5 million annual cap hit and has a full no-movement clause.

The problem is finding a team capable of making the kind of trade Winnipeg wants.

And that may leave the Jets with very few options.

Jets Have Very Few Realistic Trade Partners

The biggest problem for the Jets is that not many teams can actually pull off a Hellebuyck trade at this point.

This isn’t simply about finding a contender that needs a goalie. Winnipeg reportedly wants more than draft picks in return, with a goalie coming back being particularly important. Friedman has previously indicated that the Jets were looking for a return that could help them immediately rather than simply loading up on futures.

That dramatically shrinks the market.

Buffalo stands out because the Sabres have already shown a willingness to engage in serious trade talks. The two sides reportedly discussed a blockbuster before the draft that included the No. 4 overall pick and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, among other pieces.

The problem is that Buffalo no longer has that exact package available.

The Sabres used the fourth pick to acquire Bowen Byram and made other moves that changed their asset situation. Florida has a similar problem after using significant trade capital to acquire Brady Tkachuk.

That’s what makes this situation so strange.

The teams that appeared best positioned to acquire Hellebuyck earlier in the offseason have already spent some of the assets that could have made the deal possible. There may be another team lurking, but the list is getting shorter.

Buffalo could therefore be one of the few realistic solutions remaining.

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There Is No Immediate End in Sight to Connor Hellebuyck Saga

The worst outcome for everyone involved is also becoming the most obvious possibility.

Hellebuyck sits.

The Jets have already said they will continue to work through the situation, while captain Adam Lowry recently said the team simply has to prepare for the season and let the situation resolve itself.

But Friedman’s latest comments suggest Winnipeg may no longer believe there is anything to resolve with Hellebuyck personally. If the relationship can’t be repaired, the question becomes when — not whether — the trade happens.

That could mean Hellebuyck sitting out until the Jets find a deal they can live with.

And that isn’t particularly good for anyone.

The Jets don’t want an $8.5 million goaltender sitting at home. Hellebuyck doesn’t want to miss games or training camp while waiting for a trade. And whichever team ultimately acquires him will want its new starting goalie integrated into the system before the regular season begins.

Training camps open September 16.

That gives Winnipeg very little time.

If there really is no repairing the relationship, the Jets may have reached the point where holding out for the perfect return simply isn’t worth the cost.

The sooner they find a legitimate trade partner, the better it will be for everyone.