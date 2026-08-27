Jets Officially Respond To Connor Hellebuyck’s Trade Request

Shockwaves were sent throughout the Winnipeg Jets organization on Thursday as their most marketable and best player, goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, confirmed that he wanted a trade out of town.

Hellebuyck, who has played his entire NHL career to this point as a member of the Jets, is one of the best players at his position in the sport, having won numerous accolades for his performance in Winnipeg.

He’s also experienced success on the international stage, helping Team USA defeat Team Canada earlier this winter in the 2026 Milan Olympics for the gold medal.

The Jets have now officially responded to the jarring trade request of their All-Star goaltender through general manger Kevin Cheveldayoff, who said the following:

“Connor has been open with us about his desire for a change. He has been an important part of the Winnipeg Jets organization for many years and we have tremendous respect for what he has accomplished here. While we will continue to work through the situation in a thoughtful manner, there is no update at this time.”

Connor Hellebuyck Has Requested A Trade From The Winnipeg Jets

A native of Commerce Township, Michigan, Hellebuyck was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round, 130th overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft. Three years later, he made his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season.

Hellebuyck has served as Winnipeg’s primary goaltender since the 2016-17 campaign.

Across his regular-season career, he has compiled a 345-208-55 record, along with a 2.58 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and 55 shutouts. Meanwhile, Hellebuyck has gone 24-34 with a 2.90 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and five shutouts in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

On the international stage, he has a gold medal win with Team USA, having achieved that success with his current Jets teammate and fellow Michigan native, Kyle Connor.

The Jets Confirmed They Were Taking Trade Calls On Hellebuyck Earlier In June

The writing appeared to be on the wall for Hellebuyck in June, when Cheveldayoff confirmed that the club was listening to trade offers.

“Everybody is talking about ways to improve their team or different things like that,” Cheveldayoff said. “Certainly, as an organization we’re gonna listen.