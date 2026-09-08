Jets Players Reveal True Feelings On Connor Hellebuyck’s Trade Request

In recent days, fans of the Winnipeg Jets were rocked by news that All-Star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, one of the top players in the NHL at his position, officially requested a trade from the franchise.

While Hellebuyck had been embroiled in trade rumors, the goaltender himself confirmed that he’d like to play with a new team after having spent his entire NHL career to date as a member of the Jets.

Naturally, there were varied reactions from fans of the Jets, ranging from understanding his desire to have a realistic chance at winning the Stanley Cup to anger, given that he still has several years left on his current contract.

And while the Jets organization released a statement acknowledging that Hellebuyck requested a move, fans are now hearing from the players.

Winnipeg Jets Players Reveal Their Thoughts On Connor Hellebuyck’s Trade Request

Following an informal skate, both captain Adam Lowry along with defenseman Dylan DeMelo were asked their feelings about Hellebuyck’s trade request.

DeMelo said that it was certainly a distraction and a difficult situation given his friendship with Hellebuyck that extends into their respective families.

“For me, individually, it’s an extra wrinkle,” DeMelo said via Mike McIntyre on X. “We’re friends. Our wives are friends, we have kids the same age playing hockey together and all that stuff. It’s definitely a hard situation overall. I’ve never been a part of something like this.”

“We can’t let that be a distraction,” he continued. “We’ll cross that bridge when we get there. In regards to his comments, that’s his business and for him to answer. For us, it’s about getting ready for camp and focusing on the guys we’ve got here.”

As far as his feelings on whether it would damage Winnipeg’s chances of luring future free agents, DeMelo said he hoped that won’t happen.

“I would hope not,” he said. “I think we’ve had many guys over the years re-sign. Guys that have come here have loved their time here. (Hopefully) one example won’t give it a bad taste. I can only say great things about the city.”

Meanwhile, captain Adam Lowry echoed DeMelo’s sentiment that the club can’t let it become a distraction.

“It’s not something that we think is going to really impact the room,” Lowry said via Connor Hrabchak on X. “Until that situation is resolved, we’re going to approach it… he’s our teammate, our friend, and go from there.”

The Jets open Training Camp later this month, and will play their first preseason game on Sept. 19 against the rival Edmonton Oilers.

Connor Hellebuyck Recently Confirmed His Trade Request

In late August, Hellebuyck went public with his trade request, which turned out to have originally been made months ago to GM Kevin Cheveldayoff.

“I have tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options,” Hellebuyck said in the statement released by his agent, Ray Petkau. “With training camp approaching (on Sept. 16), I felt it was important to publicly confirm my request. My position has not changed. I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family.”