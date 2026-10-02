Jets Put On Notice About Mark Scheifele Trade Amid Connor Hellebuyck Rumors

The Winnipeg Jets‘ entire offseason has essentially been run by the trade rumors involving goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

The season is now here, and Hellebuyck is still under contract with the Jets. That doesn’t mean a deal isn’t still coming, but it certainly makes some things awkward.

The Hellebuyck rumors, though, may be overshadowing another key reality — if the Jets move the star goalie, it may point toward further moves.

They aren’t rumors yet, necessarily. But getting rid of a Vezina Trophy winner and gold medalist in goal does beg the question of when the next contention window really would arrive in Winnipeg.

And that brings us to Mark Scheifele, whose name was recently thrown out as one to watch in trade talks.

Mark Scheifele Trade Rumors

It’s Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report who has connected the dots on this.

Richardson wrote about Scheifele earlier this week, not in the sense that Scheifele himself is making any noise about wanting a trade, but about the fact that a Hellebuyck trade changes the entire calculus in Winnipeg.