Jets Receive “Terrible” Update On Connor Hellebuyck Trade Request

Earlier in the offseason, fans of the Winnipeg Jets were rocked by the news that All-Star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who now has a gold medal win on his resume, requested to be traded from the only NHL club that he’s suited up for.

While the Jets responded with a statement of their own, saying there was no immediate update on his long-term future with the club, it now appears that Hellebuyck may not get his wish – at least not right away.

The latest reports from TSN indicate that the Jets have not been receiving adequate trade offers for Hellebuyck, hampering realistic chances of him being dealt before Training Camp begins later this week.

The Winnipeg Jets Are Reportedly Receiving “Terrible” Offers For Connor Hellebuyck

According to a recent report from TSN, the Jets are receiving “terrible” offers from opposing NHL clubs for Hellebuyck.

“Why wasn’t he traded? The harsh reality, fellas, is that the offers were terrible,” explained TSN analyst Darren Dreger. “The offers were terrible. And, you know, he has an expanded no-trade list, which means that there are more than a few teams that Hellebuyck would consider going to.”

“Well, that’s great, but you do have to look at the bigger picture, and a lot of those teams have decent goaltending,” he continued. “So, automatically, that makes them a non-fit, right? Or, you get teams that kick tires and have decent goaltending, but they do see Connor Hellebuyck as a potential upgrade, but they want Connor Hellebuyck at a discount price, a bargain-basement return. Well, Keven Cheveldayoff and the Winnipeg Jets can’t do that. They can’t do that. How would you sell that to the fan base?”

Dreger concluded by saying that he doesn’t anticipate Hellebuyck waiving his no-movement clause to join another Canadian-based franchise.

“And there’s all kinds of speculation out there about, ‘Well, geez, he’d be a good fit in Edmonton, he’d be a good fit in Montreal.’ Like, come on. He’s not waiving (his no-trade clause) to stay in Canada.”

Connor Hellebuyck Requested A Trade Following Last Season

Hellebuyck confirmed through a statement released recently that he requested a trade to GM Kevin Cheveldayoff, but decided to make it public knowledge after no traction was made on a deal.

“My position has not changed, and I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family,” Hellebuyck said. “(I) hope a resolution can be reached soon.”

“Winnipeg has been my home for my entire NHL career, and I will always be grateful for my time there,” Hellebuyck said. “I appreciate everything Winnipeg Jets fans have meant to me throughout my career.”

Meanwhile, the Jets responded soon afterward, saying that while they respect what Hellebuyck has done for their club, there wasn’t anything imminent on the horizon.

“Connor has been open with us about his desire for a change,” Cheveldayoff said. “He has been an important part of the Winnipeg Jets organization for many years and we have tremendous respect for what he has accomplished here. While we will continue to work through the situation in a thoughtful manner, there is no update at this time.”