Following what was their President’s Trophy-winning season, the Winnipeg Jets largely struggled in the 2025-26 campaign and ultimately missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
And while they’re continuing to grapple with the uncertainty surrounding the future of All-Star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck with the franchise, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is making a prudent move that has fans talking.
According to multiple reports, the Jets have signed former Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner to a two-year contract with a salary cap hit of $3.75 million.
Michael Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Clutch Points and The Hockey News. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University. More about Michael Whitaker
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Following what was their President’s Trophy-winning season, the Winnipeg Jets largely struggled in the 2025-26 campaign and ultimately missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs.And while they’re continuing to grapple with the uncertainty surrounding the future of All-Star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck with the franchise, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is making a prudent move that has fans talking.According […]
Jets Sign Former Canadian Rival Goaltender