Jets Sign Former Canadian Rival Goaltender

Following what was their President’s Trophy-winning season, the Winnipeg Jets largely struggled in the 2025-26 campaign and ultimately missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

And while they’re continuing to grapple with the uncertainty surrounding the future of All-Star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck with the franchise, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is making a prudent move that has fans talking.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have signed former Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner to a two-year contract with a salary cap hit of $3.75 million.

The news was then made official by the Jets, who confirmed the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.