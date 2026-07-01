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Jets Sign Former Canadian Rival Goaltender

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Goaltender Stuart Skinner #74 of the Edmonton Oilers can't stop Gabriel Vilardi #13 of the Winnipeg Jets from scoring during the third period at Rogers Place on December 6, 2025 in Edmonton, Canada.
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Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Following what was their President’s Trophy-winning season, the Winnipeg Jets largely struggled in the 2025-26 campaign and ultimately missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

And while they’re continuing to grapple with the uncertainty surrounding the future of All-Star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck with the franchise, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is making a prudent move that has fans talking.

According to multiple reports, the Jets have signed former Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner to a two-year contract with a salary cap hit of $3.75 million.

The news was then made official by the Jets, who confirmed the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Michael Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Clutch Points and The Hockey News. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University. More about Michael Whitaker

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Jets Sign Former Canadian Rival Goaltender

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