Winnipeg Jets Lock in Fifth-Year Star on Long-Term Extension

The Winnipeg Jets have been a consistent contender in the Western Conference for years now, but in 2025/26, the team were simply never able to find their rhythm as they ended their campaign with a record of 35-35-12, good for seventh place in the Central Division.

That led them to intriguing young star Viggo Bjorck in the 2026 NHL Draft, and with their team hopeful of being healthy in the season ahead, they could be candidates for a major bounce back, depending on what happens with star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. He’s not the only one whose future was up in the air, but with arbitration looming, the Jets made a decision on a key rising star, locking him up long-term.

Cole Perfetti Inks a Five-Year Extension With the Jets

Another player with a contract that needed to be dealt with was former first-round pick Cole Perfetti, who has been showing immense potential since arriving in the NHL full-time five seasons ago. While he took a step back a year ago, Perfetti posted a career high of 18 goals and 50 points in 80 games back in 2024/25, and given that he’s still got all of the tools to be a star in the NHL, the team unsurprisingly wanted to sign him to a long-term deal.

However, Perfetti was an RFA coming into this off-season, and after no deal could be reached, he filed for arbitration, a move that can oftentimes destroy a relationship between a team and a player. Thankfully for both, things aren’t going to get that far, as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman announced on Wednesday that a long-term resolution has been found, with Perfetti inking a five-year deal to stay in Winnipeg for a long time to come.

That deal carries a $6 million AAV, and while Perfetti is yet to take the leap into a genuine top-six forward at the NHL level, the team still clearly believe in him long-term, and if he takes that leap, this deal will end up as one of fantastic value.

Will the Jets be a Playoff Team in 2026/27?

With Perfetti now locked in and Viggo Bjorck a potential day one inclusion in the Jets lineup, things are looking up for this team, and with Josh Morrissey, Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Hellebuyck all there too, this is a team that has the potential to fight with the best of them in the Central Division and the Western Conference overall.

To go from being a good to a great team however, you need secondary scoring, and if Perfetti can pass 50 points again and put together a career year, this team is suddenly very dangerous. Clearly, the Jets believe that’s the type of player that Perfetti can be, and while he will still need to prove that on the ice, the team have locked him in for a long time to come with clear expectations that he becomes one of their top players in 2026/27 and beyond.