NHL Insider Reveals Potential Connor Hellebuyck Trade Package

On Thursday, Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck officially confirmed that he had requested a trade from the only NHL organization that he’s played for, while indicating that the request was submitted months ago.

Only now has the request gone public, and the Jets have responded to it by saying there is no immediate update on Hellebuyck’s future in Winnipeg as of now.

In the meantime, Jets fans everywhere are left wondering what their club could receive in return for Hellebuyck in a potential blockbuster deal.

According to former NHL goaltender and current Insider Martin Biron, the Jets shouldn’t hold back in what they would ask for Hellebuyck in return.

“Martin Biron on TSN Sportscentre says Winnipeg needs to get a 1st RD pick, high end prospect, an impact player and a second impact player for Connor Hellebuyck. Also, Jets need to consider getting a goalie as well despite having Stuart Skinner in the fold.”

Connor Hellebuyck Confirmed His Trade Request To The Winnipeg Jets

On Thursday, Hellebuyck confirmed that he’d requested a trade from the Jets months ago, and made it sound as though he’s flexible on where he’d accept a trade to.

“I have tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options,” Hellebuyck said in a statement released by his agent, Ray Petkau. “With training camp approaching, I felt it was important to publicly confirm my request. My position has not changed. I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family.”

The Jets Confirmed They Were Fielding Trade Calls On Hellebuyck Months Ago

Not long after the end of their season, which saw them finish on the outside looking in at the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff confirmed that they would be listening to trade offers for their All-Star goaltender.

“Certainly, as an organization we’re going to listen,” Cheveldayoff said. “Everyone saw (Hellebuyck’s) press conference at the end of the year. He was passionate. Certainly, in our exit meetings we had some frank conversations as well, but again, what happens in those meetings certainly stays private.”