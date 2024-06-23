Jets ‘Likely to Trade’ Unsigned 2022 1st-Round Pick for Haul

The Winnipeg Jets are expected to trade one of the top prospects in the organization. That’d be 2022 1st-round pick Rutger McGroarty, and the return could be a huge one.

According to reports from Murat Ates of the Athletic and Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Jets will entertain trade offers for their former No. 14 pick.

“The Winnipeg Jets’ 2022 first-round pick, Rutger McGroarty, is likely to be traded,” Ates wrote on June 22. “I’m under the impression that a trade is coming—and soon, likely before the draft.”

When it comes to the price of McGroarty’s acquisition, Ates thinks the Jets might land a haul in exchange for him.

“Winnipeg may be able to use McGroarty to acquire a first-round pick—and a high one at that—or an older, more developed prospect who the front office views as ready to make an immediate NHL impact,” Ates wrote. “McGroarty is also so substantial of a trade asset that he might be used to bring back a top-four defenceman or packaged to find an upgrade at second-line centre.”

Play

Friedman shared similar information earlier on the same day Ates wrote his column. He did so on the 32 Thoughts podcast episode recorded on June 22.

“The one thing I can tell you is that I have heard (McGroarty’s) name has come up in trade discussions,” Friedman said. “The Jets have discussed trading him, and other teams have discussed acquiring McGroarty’s rights.”

McGroarty’s decision to leave Winnipeg stems from several factors. The main reason, however, is the lack of playing time at the NHL level promised by Jets.

Reasons Behind McGroarty’s Potential Trade

Despite wanting to sign him after the 2023-24 NCAA season, the Jets didn’t ink him to a deal. They were unable to guarantee McGroarty NHL playing time, and he returned to Michigan for his junior year. McGroarty is still unsigned and the Jets would be trading his rights.

Winnipeg drafted McGroarty with the No. 14 overall pick in 2022 but didn’t sign him to an entry-level deal immediately. McGroarty scored 39 points in 39 games in the season right after the draft. He had an even better campaign in 2024 bagging 52 points in 36 games.

“The Jets didn’t view McGroarty as ready to make that kind of impact, nor were they ready to guarantee him a roster spot in the NHL (through the 2023-24 season),” Ates reported.

Ates also quotes Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff in his story. The GM discussed the pick and his franchise’s failure to sign him to a deal.

“We made it very open to him at the onset that we were more than willing to sign him and to turn him pro. But in the same token, we need him to make that decision for what he feels is best for his development,” Cheveldayoff said.

Ates reported that the Jets’ intended to sign McGroarty in April 2024, but the franchise was “unwilling to promise a path to playing time.”

That led to McGroarty doubting his path forward with the Jets. Adding to that, he seemingly grew more frustrated looking at the success of former Michigan teammates. Two of them, Frank Nazar and Gavin Brindley, signed with other NHL teams and quickly debuted.

Jets Dubious History with Player Development

The Jets have struggled with developing young talent in recent years. That might have been a red flag for McGroarty and a reason for his decision not to sign.

Winnipeg drafted Cole Perfetti with the No. 10 pick in 2020 and he was benched for most of the 2024 playoffs. That happened after he had a 19-goal, 19-assist regular season. The team drafted Ville Hienola with the No. 20 pick in 201. Similarly, he’s only played 35 NHL games through four professional seasons.

McGroarty’s situation mirrors these cases, potentially leading him to reconsider his future outside of Winnipeg.

Can the Jets Get a Trade Haul?

Trading McGroarty could yield significant returns for the Jets. McGroarty could be used to acquire a 1st-round pick or an NHL-ready prospect, according to Ates.

Alternatively, he might be part of a package deal to secure a top-four defenseman or an upgrade at the second-line center position.

CapFriendly projects the Jets to enter the offseason with $13.6 million in cap space. They already have 17 players under contract in their active roster. Of those, however, only four are defenseman and one plays on net. There is a clear need for more blueliners and a backup netminder.

Friedman said McGroarty is considered “a good player,” adding “he would be coveted. So, we’ll see where this all goes over the next couple of weeks.” The insider, however, didn’t go the distance as Ates did in predicting a pre-draft trade.

The first round of the 2024 draft is scheduled for June 28 and rounds 2-7 will be held on June 29.