Jets Send Strong Message to Connor Hellebuyck After Tough Loss

The Winnipeg Jets had a shot to close out the St. Louis Blues and book their spot in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they failed to do so, suffering an ugly 5-2 loss in the process. For the third time this series, star Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was pulled from the game early, but his team is refusing to blame him as they turn their attention towards a do-or-die Game 7 contest.

Hellebuyck allowed one goal in the first period, before he completely collapsed in the second period, allowing four pucks to find the back of the net, with the Blues turning a game that was tied at one into a 5-1 lead. Eric Comrie ended up taking the ice instead of Hellebuyck to start the third period, as head coach Scott Arniel opted to give the two-time Vezina Trophy winner a rest with the game out of hand.

Jets Stand up for Connor Hellebuyck After Game 6 Loss

Play

Fresh off the most dominant campaign of his career, expectations were high for Hellebuyck entering the playoffs. He led the NHL by allowing just two goals per game, and his eight shutouts also were tops in the league. Hellebuyck also saved 92.5% of the shots he faced, which was the highest mark of his career. Simply put, Hellebuyck’s strong play propelled Winnipeg to the Presidents’ Trophy, which is given to the team that earns the most points in the regular season.

Of course, it must be noted that the Presidents’ Trophy curse has loomed over the top teams in the NHL in recent seasons, and the Jets are hoping the same thing isn’t happening to them right now. Hellebuyck’s struggles aren’t the only reason Winnipeg has struggled to put away St. Louis in this series, but he’s saved an abysmal 81.5% of the shots he’s faced, while also allowing 3.83 goals per game (and again, he’s been pulled early in three of these games).

Heading into a win-or-go-home Game 7 contest, all eyes are going to be on Hellebuyck, as his play in net could single-handedly determine whether or not the Jets advance or head home for the offseason. Immediately after Game 6, though, Arniel made sure to step in and defend his star goalie, saying that Winnipeg’s struggles when it comes to keeping the puck out of their own net is a product of the entire team’s poor play, not just Hellebuyck’s.

“This isn’t about Connor,” Arniel said. “Tonight was not about Connor. Tonight, we imploded in front of him. Now, it’s a one-game showdown. It’s our goalie against their goalie, our best players against their best, our grinders against theirs. I have a lot of confidence in our [entire] group — not just Helly.”

Connor Hellebuyck, Jets Still Have Great Shot to Send Blues Packing

Even with Hellebuyck’s woes, the Jets still have everything left to play for in Game 7. If they win, they advance to the second round, where they will take on either the Colorado Avalanche or Dallas Stars. But if they lose, fans will go after Hellebuyck, and the Presidents’ Trophy curse will have foiled yet another team’s hopes of raising the Stanley Cup.

Game 7 between Winnipeg and St. Louis is scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 4 at 7 p.m. ET. All eyes will be on Hellebuyck to see if he can finally find his form, because if he can’t, the Jets could be in serious trouble.