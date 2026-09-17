Winnipeg Jets Turn Heads With Unexpected Connor Hellebuyck Decision

The Winnipeg Jets are set to start Training Camp without the attendance of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who had publicly requested a trade late last month. By all reports, Hellebuyck isn’t going to report for the start of Camp.

And now, those reports have been confirmed with what the Jets have announced just minutes ago.

The Winnipeg Jets Have Suspended Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck For Refusing To Report To Training Camp

According to the Jets, Hellebuyck has been suspended for his refusal to report to Camp.

“The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have suspended goaltender Connor Hellebuyck for failure to report to training camp,” the Jets wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will address the media at 10:30 a.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 17th, at hockey for all centre.”

Meanwhile, the news was also confirmed by NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, who wrote the following:

“The Winnipeg Jets announce Connor Hellebuyck is suspended for not reporting to camp GM Kevin Cheveldayoff will meet with the media tomorrow morning. Hellebuyck had informed the team he would not be in attendance; had until this afternoon to report on-time.”

This means that for now, the top goaltender on the depth chart for the Jets is Stuart Skinner, whom they signed to a free agent contract over the summer after he’d spent last season split between the rival Edmonton Oilers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Jets will open the preseason on Sept. 19 against the Oilers.

Connor Hellebuyck Went Public With His Trade Request In August

Hellebuyck decided to make his trade request, which he’d initially made not long after the season ended, public in August.

“I have tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options,” Hellebuyck said in the statement released by his agent, Ray Petkau. “With training camp approaching (on Sept. 16), I felt it was important to publicly confirm my request. My position has not changed. I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family.”

He’s set to enter the third season of a seven-year, $59.5 million contract. He’s played his entire NHL career with the Jets, and also has enjoyed success on the international stage by helping Team USA win their first gold medal since the 1980 Miracle On Ice.