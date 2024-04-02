Ohio State Receievers’ Coach Brian Hartline Impressed With Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been impressed by the unique skills of freshman Jeremiah Smith. In his three months with the program, Smith’s exceptional speed, agility, and game sense have sparked anticipation for what he could achieve in 2024.

Hartline has been the Ohio State wide receivers coach since 2018, overseeing some of the most talented receivers in college football. Smith has already impressed Hartline in his first three months.

“I love the way he approaches things,” Hartline said on March 21. “The questions he asks. I love the way he makes mistakes and then corrects mistakes. It’s very veteran-like. And there’s so much ball he has to learn.”

Many recruiting sites, including 247Sports, ranked the freshman as the top prospect in the 2024 class. It’s no surprise to see him succeed early. However, with the talent the Buckeyes offer at the position, Smith will need to earn a more significant role in year one.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has also been impressed with what Smith has done on the practice field.

“I’m gonna be careful what i say, but he’s been certainly a peasure to watch and we’re all very excited about his future.” Day said on March 30 at Ohio States student appreciation day.

Jeremiah Smith Shed His Black Stripe in Record Time

College fans may have thought Smith could be an exceptional talent. However, the freshman lost his black stripe on March 21, only four practices into his collegiate career.

It was the fastest any Buckeye player had previously lost their black stripe. Smith beat 2023 wide receiver Carnell Tate, who lost his in five practices.

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer introduced the black stripe tradition in 2018. At the start of spring practice, newcomers to the team would wear a black stripe on their helmet. The player could then remove the stripe once the coaching staff felt they had proven themselves.

Smith has been joined by Alabama transfer safety Caleb Down and Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins in losing their black stripe.

Could Brain Hartline Have a Legitimate Freshman Starter?

It will be challenging for Smith to see significant playing time in 2024. Some of the best Ohio State receivers, including Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, have had to be patient during their freshman season.

The Florida native’s arrival couldn’t have been timed better. With the departure of Marvin Harrison Jr and Julian Fleming, there’s a fierce battle for playing time among the receivers. Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate lead the pack, leaving Smith to compete with Brandon Innis, Jayden Ballard, and Bryson Rodgers for significant snaps this season.

Smith can certainly carve out a role during the upcoming season. How much of a role he plays will depend on his development through spring and fall practice.

“If he continues on the path that he’s on,”Day said, ” he’s going to play a lof of football and certainly will have a chance to start as well.”

All eyes will be on the Ohio State spring game, which will be held on April 13. It will be the first nationally televised spring game on FOX.