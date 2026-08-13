Oklahoma City Thunder Prominent in NBA Schedule Release

The Oklahoma City Thunder are seeking to become the rare franchise to win two NBA titles in three seasons.

While the Thunder fell short in an effort to repeat as champions last season, they enter 2026-27 with renewed purpose – as well as a target on their back.

This extends to OKC’s 82-game regular season slate that the franchise unveiled on Thursday afternoon. This schedule includes primetime battles against division foes, games on the biggest dates in the regular season, and much more.

Oklahoma City Well Represented in National T.V. Games

The Thunder are playing the fourth-most national T.V. games in the NBA this season with a grand total of 30. Among the most intriguing of the newly revealed matchups are a December 22 contest against the fellow reigning one-seed in the Detroit Pistons. They also face LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers on the road on January 6.

Oklahoma City also welcomes the Indiana Pacers to Paycom Center on February 5 in a rematch of the 2025 NBA Finals. The Thunder close out the season on April 11 on the road against the Denver Nuggets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander instantly gives the Thunder heavy pull in the national conversation. He is accompanied by star teammates Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, making OKC must-watch on a nightly basis. Budding rivalries with the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves place even more intrigue on this regular season run.

Thunder Receiving Reunions Early in Season

Oklahoma City fans will get a chance to see some familiar faces early in the campaign. Former Thunder wings Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins are returning to Oklahoma City on November 18.

Dort became an All-NBA Defensive 1st Team selection during the Thunder’s title season in 2024-25. The Arizona State product signed with the Thunder on a two-way deal as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He quickly impressed and was thrust into the starting lineup during his rookie season in 2019-20. Dort and Wiggins were unfortunately the product of salary dumps that general manager Sam Presti simply had to make. The two are making the return as members of the Atlanta Hawks.

Joe, on the other hand, is a crucial piece of the Pistons in lieu of four successful season with the Thunder. Joe shot above 40% from three-point range in all four seasons.

Thunder’s Rivalry With Spurs at Forefront

The Western Conference Finals rematches will be in primetime this season.

While Oklahoma City and San Antonio are only slated to face one another three times this season, all will be on national television.

The two teams play on October 20 (NBC), February 11 (Prime), and March 14 (ABC) – with the last game being on Saturday night’s primetime slot.

San Antonio’s victory in the Conference Finals – as well as their projected trajectory – is placing them at direct odds with Oklahoma City. Spurs’ superstar Victor Wembanyama is also jockeying with Gilgeous-Alexander for the title of face of the league, which magnifies the battle even more.

These three games have potential to define the 2026-27 NBA regular season.