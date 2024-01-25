The OKC Thunder Desperately Need Help in One Area, Who Can Provide it for Them?

When looking at the Oklahoma City Thunder through an analytical lens, there are very few weaknesses. They score the third-most points per game in the league (121.9), they are second in FG%, 3P%, and steals, while also leading the league in blocks. The one glaring deficiency is rebounding.

As of January 25, the Thunder are averaging 41.1 rebounds per game, the third-lowest mark in the league, and 8.6 offensive rebounds per game, the second-lowest. Individually, they are one of three teams in the West that doesn’t have a player on their roster averaging at least 8 rebounds per game.

While Chet Holmgren is having a phenomenal rookie season with versatile scoring and elite rim protection, he has not yet proven to be a great rebounder for his size. Holmgren is pulling in 7.3 rebounds per game, the third-lowest mark out of all players who are at least 7 feet tall and average at least 25 minutes per game.

As the February 8 trade deadline approaches, the Thunder’s front office has the ability to be flexible and decide if they want to make a small move to improve around the edges, or go all-in with their wealth of tradable assets.

How Can They Improve Around the Edges?

One name that immediately jumps out is Andre Drummond of the Chicago Bulls. The veteran big is still a monster on the glass, pulling in nearly 8.5 rebounds per game in less than 16 minutes. Additionally, he leads the league with a REB% of 25.7%, meaning he is pulling in nearly 26% of all available rebounds when on the floor.

A recent mock trade from Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report outlined a potential three-team deal that could land Drummond (and Rui Hachimura) in OKC in exchange for Aaron Wiggins, Dāvis Bertāns, a 2024 first-round pick (via LAC) and a 2026 second-round pick (via GSW).

While Drummond would provide immediate rebounding help, there are downsides. Drummond lacks mobility, his old-school style of play would make it hard for the Thunder to switch on defense, and it is difficult to envision him being playable with Holmgren on the floor. However, Drummond is on an expiring $3.3M contract and the move would carry little risk.

Making a Big Splash

The Thunder have a stockpile of draft picks over the next several years, including three firsts this year and four next year. They may opt to use those assets on someone who not only helps solve their issues on the glass, but significantly increases their chances of competing for a championship.

A prime option would be Lauri Markkanen of the Utah Jazz. Markkanen is currently averaging 8.7 rebounds per game, which would be the most on the Thunder. On top of that, he is scoring 23.6 points per game on great efficiency and would make an elite front-court pairing with Holmgren.

The chances of landing Markkanen may be slim, Action Network’s Matt Moore recently reported that the Jazz will work on a long-term contract extension this summer with the Finnish star. Still, if the Thunder are able to pry him away, they will become a juggernaut in a very competitive conference.