When Does the 2021 Olympics Swimming Begin?

The 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo kicks off this Friday, July 23. The games this year will still be referred to as Tokyo 2020. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) made the decision to keep the name the same during a conference call in March 2020.

The Summer Olympics means tennis, water polo, volleyball, and of course, swimming. When do the swimming events begin this year? Here is the full Tokyo Olympic Games swimming schedule.

Saturday, July 24

Swimming events kick off the day after the opening ceremony with heats beginning at 6 am Eastern Time and ending at 8:30 am. The first heats of the season are men’s 400m IM, women’s 100m butterfly, men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 400m IM, men’s 100m breaststroke, and women’s 4x100m freestyle.

Later, from 9:30 pm ET – 11 pm ET, there will be finals and semi-finals in the same categories:

Men’s 400m IM final

Women’s 100m butterfly semifinals

Men’s 400m freestyle final

Women’s 400m IM final

Men’s 100m breaststroke semifinals

Women’s 4x100m freestyle final

Sunday, July 25

Heats in the following categories will take place from 6 am – 8:30 am AM ET:

Women’s 100m backstroke

Men’s 200m freestyle

Women’s 100m breaststroke

Men’s 100m backstroke

Women’s 400m freestyle

Men’s 4x100m freestyle

Finals and semifinals in the following categories will take place from 9:30 pm ET – 11 pm ET:

Women’s 100m butterfly final

Men’s 200m freestyle semifinals

Women’s 100m breaststroke semifinals

Men’s 100m backstroke final

Women’s 400m freestyle final

Men’s 100m backstroke finals

Women’s 100m backstroke semifinals

Men’s 4x100m freestyle final

Monday, July 26

Heats in the following categories will take place from 6 am – 8:30 am ET:

Women’s 200m freestyle

Men’s 200m butterfly

Women’s 200m IM

Women’s 1500m freestyle

Finals and semifinals in the following categories will take place from 9:30 pm – 11 pm ET:

Women’s 200m freestyle semifinals

Men’s 200m freestyle final

Women’s 100m backstroke final

Men’s 100m backstroke final

Women’s 100m breaststroke final

Men’s 200m butterfly semifinals

Women’s 200m IM semifinals

Tuesday, July 27

Heats in the following categories will take place from 6 am – 8:30 am ET:

Men’s 100m freestyle

Women’s 200m butterfly

Men’s 200m breaststroke

Men’s 4x200m freestyle

Men’s 800m freestyle

Finals, semifinals, and heats in the following categories will take place from 9:30 pm – 11 pm ET:

Men’s 100m freestyle semifinals

Men’s 200m freestyle final

Men’s 200m butterfly final

Women’s 200m butterfly semifinals

Men’s 200m breaststroke semifinals

Women’s 200m IM finals

Women’s 1500m freestyle final

Men’s 4x200m freestyle final

Women’s 100m freestyle heats

Men’s 200m backstroke heats

Wednesday, July 28

Heats in the following categories will take place from 6 am – 8:30 am ET:

Women’s 200m breaststroke

Men’s 200m IM

Women’s 4x200m freestyle

Finals and semifinals in the following categories will take place from 9:30 pm – 11 pm ET:

Men’s 800m freestyle final

Women’s 200m breaststroke final

Women’s 100m freestyle semifinals

Men’s 200m backstroke semifinals

Women’s 200m butterfly final

Men’s 100m freestyle final

Women’s 200m breaststroke semifinals

Men’s 200m IM semifinals

Women’s 4x200m freestyle finals

Thursday, July 29

Heats in the following categories will take place from 6 am – 8:30 am ET:

Women’s 800m freestyle

Men’s 100m butterfly

Women’s 200m backstroke

Mixed 4×100 medley relay

Finals and semifinals in the following categories will take place from 9:30 pm – 11 pm ET:

Women’s 200m breaststroke final

Men’s 200m backstroke final

Women’s 200m backstroke semifinals

Men’s 200m IM final

Women’s 100m freestyle final

Men’s 100m butterfly semifinal

Friday, July 30

Heats in the following categories will take place from 6 am – 8:30 am ET:

Men’s 50m freestyle

Women’s 50m freestyle

Men’s 1500m freestyle

Women’s 4x100m medley relay

Men’s 4x100m medley relay

Finals, semifinals, and heats in the following categories will take place from 9:30 pm – 11 pm ET:

Men’s 100m freestyle heats

Women’s 200m backstroke final

Women’s 800m freestyle final

Men’s 50m freestyle semifinals

Women’s 50m freestyle semifinals

Mixed 4x100m medley relay final

Saturday, July 31

Finals, semifinals, and heats in the following categories will take place from 9:30 pm – 11 pm ET:

Men’s 50m freestyle final

Women’s 50m freestyle final

Men’s 1500m freestyle final

Women’s 4x100m medley relay final

Men’s 4×100 medley relay final

Wednesday, August 4

The women’s 10km event will take place from 6 pm – 9 pm ET. Favorites to win include China’s Xin Xin, Italy’s Rachele Bruni, and the USA’s Haley Anderson.

Thursday, August 5

The men’s 10km event will take place from 6 pm – 9 pm ET. Favorites to win include Germany’s Florian Wellbrock, France’s Marc-Antoine Olivier, and The Netherlands’ Ferry Weertman.

Tune into the opening ceremony Friday, July 23 at 7 am ET.

