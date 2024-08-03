Algerian Boxer Imane Khelif Bursts Into Tears After Win to Clinch Olympic Medal

Imane Khelif weathered controversy and sealed a win that will guarantee the Algerian boxer a medal at the Paris Olympics.

Khelif became the target of false attacks online after the now-banned International Boxing Associated claimed she failed an unspecified gender test. The report led to accusations that the boxer, born and raised as a woman in Algeria, was transgender.

Amid the controversy, the 25-year-old boxer will be headed to the semifinal after defeating Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori by unanimous decision in the quarterfinal on August 3. Khelif controlled the pace of the fight and was able to defeat Hamori 5:0 despite some third-round stumbles when both boxers repeatedly fell to the canvas during tie-ups.

There is no bronze medal match in Olympic boxing competitions. Instead, the losing fighters from each semifinal is awarded a bronze, meaning Khelif is guaranteed to return home to Algeria with some hardware.

After the win, Khelif let her emotions pour out, bursting into tears in the ring and hugging her coaches.

Imane Khelif’s First Paris Olympics Win Led to Controversy

Khelif advanced to the quarterfinal after opponent Angela Carini of Italy abandoned their fight after just 46 seconds. The win led to false accusations that Khelif was transgender or “biologically male,” as some outlets reported.

Many prominent figures, including “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, took to social media to attack Khelif. But others pushed back, including International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesperson Mark Adams who publicly clarified that only women are competing in the women’s boxing competition at the Paris Olympics.

“I would just say that everyone competing in the women’s category is complying with the competition eligibility rules. They are women in their passports,” Adams said, via Yahoo Sports.

“These athletes competed many times before for many years,” Adams added. “They didn’t just suddenly arrive.”

As Greg Beacham of The Associated Press reported, the IBA first claimed Khelif failed a gender test in 2023 but has since been mired in controversy and stripped of its governance power.

“The IOC is in charge of boxing in Paris because it has revoked the Olympic status of the IBA following years of governance problems, a lack of financial transparency and many perceived instances of corruption in judging and refereeing,” Beacham reported.

Beachem also noted that the IBA’s statement about Khelif on July 31, which first sparked the controversy over the Algerian boxer’s participation, appeared to be connected to a now-ongoing spat with the IOC.

“The IBA disregarded IOC recommendations and allowed Russian fighters to compete at the 2023 world championships under the Russian flag,” Beacham wrote. “The governing body then disqualified Khelif only after Khelif defeated Russian boxer Azalia Amineva during the tournament.”

Hungary’s Boxing Association Will Contest Match

Khelif’s win on Saturday was not without controversy. The Hungarian boxing association said it planned to contest the matchup with the IOC, Beachem reported for The Associated Press.

Hamori did not appear to harbor any ill feelings after the fight, sharing an embrace with Khelif and saying afterward she was proud of her performance.

“I’m so proud of myself, because I had to fight, and I like to fight,” Hamori said. “This was a hard fight, but I think I got to do everything I wanted for the fight, and I think in this fight, I’m so proud of myself, and I’m so grateful to be here. This was really a childhood dream.”