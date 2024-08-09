Bogdan Bogdanovic Appeared to Hold Onto Olympic Beef With Carmelo Anthony for 8 Years

Eight years later, Bogdan Bogdanovic got his chance for some Olympic revenge on Carmelo Anthony.

It didn’t end the way the Serbian sharpshooter intended.

The Serbian team built a lead as large as 17 points against Team USA in the semifinal match at the Paris Olympics on August 8 and led by 13 points to start the fourth quarter. But the American squad then pulled off a furious comeback, winning 95-91 behind timeless performances from LeBron James and Steph Curry — with a bit of help from Anthony in the crowd.

One of the game’s biggest moments — and a potential turning point — came when Bogdanovic made a three-pointer with 3:40 remaining in the second quarter to push Serbia’s lead to 15 points. After making the shot, he looked at Anthony in the front row and made Anthony’s “three to the dome” celebration.

It appears the taunt may have been eight years in the making.

Carmelo Anthony Torched Serbia in 2016 Gold Medal Game

Bogdanovic and Anthony have met in the Olympics before, facing off in the gold medal game in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Team USA ran away with that contest, winning 96-66 to take home their third straight gold medal.

The big win included a play that Bogdanovic appears to have held in his mind. On the first possession of the second half, Anthony nailed a three-pointer to give Team USA a 55-29 lead, their largest of the game at that point.

As he ran back on defense and with Bogdanovic on the court, Anthony celebrated by banging three fingers on the side of his head — the same celebration that Bogdanovic revived toward Anthony during Thursday’s semifinal game at the Paris Olympics.

Carmelo Anthony’s Words of Advice

Anthony, who is still close with several members of Team USA including former teammate LeBron James, offered some encouragement for the team before Thursday’s game.

After the win that sent Team USA back to the gold medal game for the fifth straight time, James took to Instagram to reveal the words of advice that Anthony sent to the team before the game.

"You said 'Gotta get it done the hard way.' I heard you loud and clear my brother." LeBron James to Carmelo Anthony on his IG story 🤝 (via kingjames / IG) pic.twitter.com/O9LKFLSEea — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 9, 2024

James had a vintage performance against Serbia, notching a triple-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Anthony almost saw his U.S. men’s Olympic record of 37 points fall as Steph Curry poured in 36 points on 12-of-19 shooting from the field including 9-of-14 from behind the three-point arc.

Playing in his first Olympics, Curry said it was a special game and praised all of his teammates for taking an unselfish attitude.

“For all of us being superstars and Hall of Famers on our respective teams and what we’ve all accomplished, the buy-in is there and it’s the only way you can do it to win,” Curry said, via ESPN. “To come back the way we did, I’ve seen a lot of Team USA basketball, and that was special.”

Bogdanovic ended with 20 points for Serbia, which will now play Germany in the bronze medal game. Team USA advanced to the gold medal game, where they will meet host country France.