Boxer Imane Khelif’s Father Shows Birth Document Amid Gender Controversy

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif’s father is stepping in to address the controversy over her gender.

Khelif’s run to the semifinal at the Paris Olympics has been marred by controversy after the International Boxing Association released a statement that the boxer had been disqualified from the 2023 world championship due to a “failure to meet the eligibility criteria for participating in the women’s competition.”

The disqualification — which has been disputed and mired in controversy after the IBA was stripped of its governance power — led to false accusations that Khelif is transgender or “biologically male.”

But the boxer’s father is now stepping forward to offer proof that Khelif was born a girl and grew up as a girl in Algeria.

Boxer’s Father Shows Family Document

Speaking from his home outside the Algerian city of Tiaret, Amar Khelif offered a birth document proving that Imane Khelif was born a girl.

“This is our family official document, May 2, 1999, Imane Khelif, female. It is written here you can read it, this document doesn’t lie,” he told Reuters, which described the paper as an “official-looking document.”

Amar Khelif went on to say that he is proud of his daughter’s accomplishment and that she has loved boxing since she was very young.

“Having such a daughter is an honor because she is a champion, she honored me and I encourage her and I hope she will get the medal in Paris,” he said. “Imane is a little girl that has loved sport since she was six years old.”

🚨 Imane Khelif's father defends his daughter: "My daughter is a woman, we have all the evidence, including her birth certificate. My daughter was just stronger than the Italian boxer. She works very hard. ” Terrible 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/P5dY63rkIz — Algérie Football Média 🇩🇿 (@DZFOOTBALLDZ) August 3, 2024

Amar Khelif’s proof also matches a story the boxer told Unicef about the obstacles she faced in growing up as a girl in a small village in Algeria.

“Imane recalls how at 16 she managed to excel in football in her rural village in Tiaret in western Algeria despite football not being seen as a game fit for girls,” the organization noted in a story published in March 2024. “Moreover, the boys in her village felt threatened and picked fights with her. Ironically it was her ability to dodge the boys’ punches that got her into boxing.”

Gender Accusations Come Under Scrutiny

The IBA’s initial statement about Khelif came just before her first bout in the Paris Olympics, where Italian opponent Angela Carini abandoned their fight after just 46 seconds. The win led to controversy, with many falsely claiming that Khelif is transgender or male. Those speaking out included some prominent figures like “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling.

As Greg Beacham of The Associated Press reported, the International Olympic Committee had stripped the IBA of its governing power in the Olympics, suggesting that the statement about Khelif could have been part of an ongoing spat between the organizations.

Beacham added that the Russian-connected IBA had not offered specifics about the test that Khelif is alleged to have failed and that its announcement had some curious timing.

“The IBA disregarded IOC recommendations and allowed Russian fighters to compete at the 2023 world championships under the Russian flag,” Beacham wrote. “The governing body then disqualified Khelif only after Khelif defeated Russian boxer Azalia Amineva during the tournament.”

Khelif, 25, defeated Hungarian boxer Anna Luca Hamori by unanimous decision in the quarterfinal on August 3, wining 5:0. Khelif will advance to the semifinal and has guaranteed at least a bronze medal, as there are two bronze medals awarded to the losers of each semifinal match.