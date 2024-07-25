Embiid’s Comments Spark Rebuke From Team USA Leader

In the history of Team USA men’s basketball, there hasn’t been much sniping or in-fighting when it comes to the Olympics and the actual competition. Most of the drama happens beforehand, when the roster is being put together.

By the time the team is all together, it’s usually all gravy on the way to the gold medal.

The 2024 version of the Olympic squad has been a little different.

First, there was the controversy surrounding the exit of Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and the addition of his replacement, Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, instead of his teammate and NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.

Now, it’s Philadelphia 76ers center and first-time Olympian Joel Embiid and his comments to The New York Times Magazine criticizing the age and skill of some of his teammates — particularly LeBron James — on Team USA that drew a rebuke from one of the senior members of the team.

“You look at the talent that the U.S. has, but there’s equal talent on other teams,” Embiid said. “And the talent that’s on the U.S. team, you also got to understand most of those guys are older. The LeBron now is not the LeBron that was a couple of years ago. So it’s a big difference. Everybody would also tell you, and you can see for yourself, the athletic LeBron, dominant that he was a couple of years ago, is not the same that he is now. I think people get fooled by the names on paper. But those names have been built throughout their career, and now they’re older. They’re not what they used to be.”

Seven players on Team USA’s roster are 30 years old or older, including Embiid, with James the oldest at 39 years old. James, who is trying for his third Olympic gold medal, led Team USA in points (14.8) and assists (3.6) through exhibition play.

James also almost single-handedly saved Team USA from two defeats in exhibition play, rallying them from late deficits against South Sudan and Germany.

Durant, Kerr Address Comments From Embiid

Embiid’s comments didn’t go unnoticed by some of Team USA’s leaders, including three-time Olympic gold medalist, Team USA career leading scorer and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

“Of course, we’re older and we all have mileage on our bodies,” Durant told The Athletic. “We figure out ways to be effective, just as (Embiid) has as he’s gone through injuries.

“The thing about greatness is that you adjust and continue to find ways to be effective. That’s what LeBron has done. He’s not running and jumping the same way he was when he was 25, 26 years old, but he’s still jumping pretty high and running pretty fast.”

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr tried to downplay Embiid’s comments.

“I don’t really don’t think it’s a big deal,” Kerr said. “I think it’s a fact that LeBron’s 39, Steph is 36. It doesn’t change the fact that LeBron’s still a hell of a player. He took over the last two games.”

Embiid Had Several Wild Takes During Interview

Embiid, who is playing in his first Olympics, didn’t stop at Jams as far as wild takes in the wide-ranging interview.

When asked if he might be in the conversation for the greatest player of all time without all of his injuries, Embiid responded: “I think so. I think I’m that talented. I didn’t stop believing it until probably my fourth or fifth year in the league, when I had the opportunity to accomplish something special. And for that, obviously, you need to win championships. And to win championships, you need other guys. You need help.”

While Embiid did win the NBA MVP award in 2023, his career has mostly been defined by injuries and playoff failures. Selected No. 3 overall by the 76ers out of Kansas in the 2014 NBA draft, Embiid missed all of his first two seasons with foot injuries and didn’t actually play in a game until 2016.

In 10 NBA seasons, Embiid has never played more than 68 games in a single season and has missed almost as many games due to injury (357) as he’s played in (433). He’s also never played in the NBA Finals.

Through James’ first 10 seasons in the NBA — from 2003 to 2013 — he missed a total of 39 games, played in the NBA Finals four times and won two NBA championships.